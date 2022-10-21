Football:

MVP, biggest surprises, and second half predictions were all covered in yesterday's roundtable.

It's a bye week so it's time to sit back and hate watch, I mean enjoy some non-partisan football.

The answer is clear:

The BEST college football team EVER is _____________.



Fill in the blank ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/AjCHdZ8cQ1 — Champions Collective (@Champ_Collectiv) October 20, 2022

Kudos to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

The NCAA is planning on sending more NIL guidance to its member affiliates.

Recruiting:

It’s a bye week so the FSU coaches are on the road on the recruiting trail or in Mike Norvell’s case in the sky:

First reported by Chris Nee of Noles247; JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock has been offered by FSU.

2024 Four-star Louisiana athlete Ju’Juan Johnson has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

The first exhibition game of the new era is here:

Come out to Howser Saturday - 1 PM for our exhibition vs. @KSUOwlsBaseball



admission

parking

1️⃣2️⃣ innings (two 6-inning games)

& available pic.twitter.com/7RaiPjpNCR — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 20, 2022

The ‘Noles couldn’t get it done against the Tar Heels:

Alumni:

What do yall think Dalvin Cook was thinking during this photo?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook watched the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 at Target Center on Wednesday night. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/APSkaJzNgi — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) October 20, 2022

Cal Raleigh is awesome and making a name for himself for the Seattle Mariners and in the community: