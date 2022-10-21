 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU's MVP?

With five games left there's plenty of opportunity ahead.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Clemson at Florida State Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

MVP, biggest surprises, and second half predictions were all covered in yesterday's roundtable.

It's a bye week so it's time to sit back and hate watch, I mean enjoy some non-partisan football.

The answer is clear:

Kudos to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

The NCAA is planning on sending more NIL guidance to its member affiliates.

Recruiting:

It’s a bye week so the FSU coaches are on the road on the recruiting trail or in Mike Norvell’s case in the sky:

First reported by Chris Nee of Noles247; JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock has been offered by FSU.

2024 Four-star Louisiana athlete Ju’Juan Johnson has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

The first exhibition game of the new era is here:

The ‘Noles couldn’t get it done against the Tar Heels:

Alumni:

What do yall think Dalvin Cook was thinking during this photo?

Cal Raleigh is awesome and making a name for himself for the Seattle Mariners and in the community:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...