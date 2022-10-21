Football:
MVP, biggest surprises, and second half predictions were all covered in yesterday's roundtable.
It's a bye week so it's time to sit back and hate watch, I mean enjoy some non-partisan football.
The answer is clear:
The BEST college football team EVER is _____________.— Champions Collective (@Champ_Collectiv) October 20, 2022
Fill in the blank ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/AjCHdZ8cQ1
Kudos to this week’s Academic All-Stars:
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily | #keepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/BIuWlHShYv— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 20, 2022
The NCAA is planning on sending more NIL guidance to its member affiliates.
Recruiting:
It’s a bye week so the FSU coaches are on the road on the recruiting trail or in Mike Norvell’s case in the sky:
. @FSUFootball head coach @Coach_Norvell has arrived at @EdgewaterFB ! @WESH pic.twitter.com/rOhFNnQeAT— Kendra Douglas WESH (@Kendra_Melinda) October 20, 2022
First reported by Chris Nee of Noles247; JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock has been offered by FSU.
2024 Four-star Louisiana athlete Ju’Juan Johnson has been offered by Florida State:
#AGTG WOW!! Extremely Humbled and Blessed after a great convo with @CoachYACJohnson to Earn a Division 1 Offer from Florida State University!! #DreamOffer #GoNoles #Prime @Fertitta_Gabe @KenAnioJr @samspiegs @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @RivalsNick @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/bKQoVtvbra— Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) October 19, 2022
Other Sports:
The first exhibition game of the new era is here:
Come out to Howser Saturday - 1 PM for our exhibition vs. @KSUOwlsBaseball— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 20, 2022
admission
parking
1️⃣2️⃣ innings (two 6-inning games)
& available pic.twitter.com/7RaiPjpNCR
The ‘Noles couldn’t get it done against the Tar Heels:
Final. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/sSg40YLHQR— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 21, 2022
Alumni:
What do yall think Dalvin Cook was thinking during this photo?
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook watched the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 at Target Center on Wednesday night. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/APSkaJzNgi— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) October 20, 2022
Cal Raleigh is awesome and making a name for himself for the Seattle Mariners and in the community:
@Mariners Cal Raleigh wanted to surprise the kiddos from the “Big Dump-er!” video. He didn’t have to reach out but he did. What a humble guy. Answered all their questions & signed autographs. Created memories & fans 4 life! @steph_raleigh your boy is a real one! #bigdumperenergy pic.twitter.com/U2GPZVQ6f4— Tim Rooney (@MisterRooney) October 20, 2022
