Football:

The bye week came at the right time as FSU just might get its best defensive player back in time for the stretch run.

The game time and channel has been announced for the FSU at Miami match-up:

Another showcase for the Noles!



Next week's game at Miami has been selected for a 7:30pm kickoff on ABC

FSU might be favored in four of its five games down the stretch; what will they need to do to close the season as strong as they started it?

FSU is No. 29 in CBSSports’ 131 rankings; Miami is a lot further down the list.

Kirby Smart wants to change the Florida-Georgia game to a home-and-home series and I think I agree with him.

Mario Cristobal is blaming the media for Miami falling below expectations against the ACC Coastal’s easiest preseason schedule:

Miami coach Mario Cristobal called out the media for impacting expectations amid the rebuild.



"I think you guys try to affect it more than anything. We have, from day one, made it very clear what we’re here to do and what we’re here to build."



Read more: https://t.co/6s53Q2WcMy

In terms of talent The Athletic thinks Miami has the best chance of formerly prominent ACC programs to return to relevancy but Navarro says not to count Norvell and the Seminoles.

Florida State and Miami face even more competition from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and the rest of the country in their backyards. But there’s more talent to go around. Cristobal, ultimately, is the more experienced recruiter with a stronger track record. So, simply on that, I’m going to say Miami. But I believe Norvell is a good coach and I wouldn’t dismiss him yet.

Recruiting:

Five-Star WR commitment Hykeem Williams is doing his part to ensure that he gets to FSU with some equally talented members of his class:

lets get him home nole family

Vandrevious Jacobs might be the most underrated piece of FSU’s 2023 class:

WATCH: Vandrevius Jacobs, the FSU commit on Vero Beach with a ridiculous TD catch tonight in loss to Martin County @VandreviusJ @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/6ecVCNLypz — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) October 22, 2022

It’s not all good news on the recruiting front as four-star OL Roderick Kearney finally did what many expected him to do and decommitted from FSU.

Then again; shortly tweeted after news of the decommitment dropped:

Nole nation we still locked in! #Tribe23 — Lucas Simmons (@LucasSimmons55) October 25, 2022

Other Sports:

Fourth-ranked soccer got back on track with a road win over 20th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.

Some highlights from this weekend’s first glimpse of the 2022-2023 Seminoles on the diamond:

Great to be back on the Saturday afternoon!#Noles pic.twitter.com/5ytfXeLl6v — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 24, 2022

Alumni:

The New York Jets are 5-2 and Lamarcus Joyner is enjoying football again: