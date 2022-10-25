 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Another primetime match-up for FSU

But first the ‘Noles will face Georgia Tech at home

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

The bye week came at the right time as FSU just might get its best defensive player back in time for the stretch run.

The game time and channel has been announced for the FSU at Miami match-up:

FSU might be favored in four of its five games down the stretch; what will they need to do to close the season as strong as they started it?

FSU is No. 29 in CBSSports’ 131 rankings; Miami is a lot further down the list.

Kirby Smart wants to change the Florida-Georgia game to a home-and-home series and I think I agree with him.

Mario Cristobal is blaming the media for Miami falling below expectations against the ACC Coastal’s easiest preseason schedule:

In terms of talent The Athletic thinks Miami has the best chance of formerly prominent ACC programs to return to relevancy but Navarro says not to count Norvell and the Seminoles.

Florida State and Miami face even more competition from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and the rest of the country in their backyards. But there’s more talent to go around. Cristobal, ultimately, is the more experienced recruiter with a stronger track record. So, simply on that, I’m going to say Miami. But I believe Norvell is a good coach and I wouldn’t dismiss him yet.

Recruiting:

Five-Star WR commitment Hykeem Williams is doing his part to ensure that he gets to FSU with some equally talented members of his class:

Vandrevious Jacobs might be the most underrated piece of FSU’s 2023 class:

It’s not all good news on the recruiting front as four-star OL Roderick Kearney finally did what many expected him to do and decommitted from FSU.

Then again; shortly tweeted after news of the decommitment dropped:

Other Sports:

Fourth-ranked soccer got back on track with a road win over 20th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers.

Some highlights from this weekend’s first glimpse of the 2022-2023 Seminoles on the diamond:

Alumni:

The New York Jets are 5-2 and Lamarcus Joyner is enjoying football again:

