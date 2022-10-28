College Football Picks Week 9: Tricks, Treats & Cocktails

Happy Halloween weekend to all my ghosts and ghouls who read/comment on this dumb little article every week. Hope this past week has given you plenty of time to stock up on candy, you’re welcome for the reminder if you haven’t already, and choose your favorite song off Midnights (Midnight Rain for me).

It was a wonderful weekend of college football as it always is. The weather gets cooler and the football just keeps getting better.

We’ll get our first College Football Playoff Rankings next week and then the real race of the season is on. The SEC champ and B1G champ seem destined to punch their spot in the playoff. The ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 each seem to have their one ticket to the dance.

Who will those teams be? We’ve got 6 weeks to find out.

Another 7-3 week puts me at 48-43 on the season. Pretty damn good considering I’ve never had the best week in the comment section. Steady hand early in the year and catch fire of late. Hopefully that continues.

The comment section got smoked this week, but we managed one 8-2 in the pool. That came from RWHUGHESJR. Congratulations and welcome to the Comment Section Championship Hall of Fame.

Comment Section Champions:

Week 0 — NoleOhana (8-3)

Week 1 — OhNoleHeDidnt (7-3)

Week 2 — Jason Kuruvilla, DenverNoleFan & mr_britt (8-2)

Week 3 — mr_britt & trojan24man (9-1)

Week 4 — medav (7-3)

Week 5 — medav (7-3)

Week 6 — NoleGrad07 (7-3)

Week 7 — Noleyman and Noles95' (8-2)

— Noleyman and Noles95’ (8-2) Week 8 — RWHUGHESJR (8-2)

Could you be the next Comment Section Champion? Leave your picks below.

If you’re new to the proceedings (which many of you probably are because I’ve only done this for one season), drop your picks in the comments with the spread provided. The following week, I’ll tally up the wins and losses, give a salute to whoever dominates the weekend and add you to our BRAND NEW BULLET LIST OF CHAMPIONS above. Remember, that I’m just a guy with a keyboard, not a gambling pro, so this isn’t advice. Just giving all of us a viewing guide and rooting interest as we watch the football season.

Reminder that I pull all the lines from Tallysight.com because they make it easier for me to track my picks, if I do it correctly.

Well this is an incredibly painful one to choose. Last week, I told you two things about these teams: Ohio State is about to show their offensive prowess and Penn State sucks (but could still handle Minnesota’s backup). I now arrive at a point where Ohio State looked bad last week — despite the score — and Penn State did in fact handle the Gophers. Ohio State took advantage of the horrendous offense from Iowa to blow them out, more than the offensive explosion the scoreboard shows. Can Penn State control the clock better and force Ohio State to drive the length of the field? And if they do, can Ohio State find their offensive consistency and move the ball down the field? I’m going to trust Penn State to keep it closer than they did against Michigan.... Yup, that feels gross.

Brian’s Pick: Penn State +15.5

What a surprisingly low line. The reason? TCU struggles in Morgantown. But I think this one is different. TCU is legit great. West Virginia hasn’t been. Got your Max Duggan shares in DFS this week.

Brian’s Pick: TCU -7.5

The Orange are everyone’s darling this week after nearly beating Clemson on the road last week. Cuse was more than a touchdown dog and gave Clemson everything they could handle. The loss stings, but it’s earned them one hell of a moral victory. The problem is... they didn’t win. I’ve been big on Syracuse as a fraud and yes, they looked damn good last week. But a good team finishes that off. I’m anticipating a letdown game and it appears oddsmakers are too.

Brian’s Pick: Notre Dame +2.5

My prediction and the rest of our staff’s picks can be found here.

Brian’s Pick: Georgia Tech +24.5

Florida Gators (+22.5) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville (3:30pm ET, CBS)

We know my feelings on the Gators. That 3rd down defense is atrocious. Georgia remains a wrecking crew. I’ll guess Brock Bowers finds the endzone multiple times and the UGA defense slows down Anthony Richardson’s ability to run. Dawgs. Big.

Brian’s Pick: UGA -22.5

This one all comes down to an injury to K-State QB Adrian Martinez. If he’s able to suit up, I like the Wildcats to get the home win. If not or he’s limited, Oklahoma State can win this game despite their less than stellar pass defense. I like my chances of Martinez not being ready to go so I’ll go with the Cowboys.

Brian’s Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5

This is an enormous contest for the Big Ten West division. Illinois’ resurgence under Bret Bielema has them eyeing a run at the B1G title game and possibly an outside shot at the playoff if they run the table. Nebraska has been improved since Scott Frost got showed the door. They continued losing by one score. That would tell me that they can cover in this one because one score game all but guarantees it with this spread. But Illinois seems too good compared to the rest of their division right now.

Brian’s Pick: Illinois -7.5

UCF was a fraud. I told you as much a week ago. The Knights simply weren’t going to be able to remain as efficient as they were passing the ball over the last few weeks. The John Rhys Plumlee struggle week was coming and it did. But there’s also a bounceback coming. So why not this week at the Bounce House?

Brian’s Pick: UCF -1.5

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (+12.5) at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7:00pm ET, ESPN)

I said two weeks ago on the Seminole Wrap podcast (which you should be listening to) that this was the game to circle for the Tennessee upset. The Vols head to Athens for a battle with UGA next week with the SEC East on the line. I like this one as a surprise close one. Not sure if UK can complete the upset, but they certainly can.

Brian’s Pick: Kentucky +12.5

I’m sorry this game is on here.

Brian’s Pick: Michigan -23.5