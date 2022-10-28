 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: These next five games are the most important of Mike Norvell’s career

But it starts one game at a time with Georgia Tech

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Clemson at Florida State Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

There’s a lot at stake over these next five games for FSU; it’s safe to say this next might be the most important month of Mike Norvell’s career.

From ACC championships to an unfortunate Kick-6; FSU and Georgia Tech have had some memorable match-ups over the years.

So how does Georgia Tech match-up with FSU? We asked a Tech expert on Line of Scrimmage.

Get you a left tackle that can protect Jordan Travis’ blindside and design a pair of awesome shoes for Coach Atkins:

Recognition is deserved for this week’s Academic All-Stars:

You’ll have to subscribe to read this one but this inside look at what Michael Alford is like on a huge gameday is worth it imo:

Recruiting:

2023 DE Chamberlain Campbell says that he’s been offered by Florida State:

2025 is a long time away but FSU’s newest WR commitment is electric.

Other Sports:

Congratulations to FSU Soccer:

And welcome back to FSU Hoops:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...