Football:

There’s a lot at stake over these next five games for FSU; it’s safe to say this next might be the most important month of Mike Norvell’s career.

From ACC championships to an unfortunate Kick-6; FSU and Georgia Tech have had some memorable match-ups over the years.

So how does Georgia Tech match-up with FSU? We asked a Tech expert on Line of Scrimmage.

Get you a left tackle that can protect Jordan Travis’ blindside and design a pair of awesome shoes for Coach Atkins:

Shoutowt to my brother @robertscottOL for personally customizing my Forces!! Much love from a man with a lot of talent! pic.twitter.com/nFACHUl59C — Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) October 27, 2022

Recognition is deserved for this week’s Academic All-Stars:

You’ll have to subscribe to read this one but this inside look at what Michael Alford is like on a huge gameday is worth it imo:

I shadowed Florida State athletic director Michael Alford for the Clemson game.



What is the biggest home game of the season like for him?



It was almost as if he made it his mission to talk with all of the 71,098 fans in attendance ($). https://t.co/GwAM5w3Anp — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) October 27, 2022

Recruiting:

2023 DE Chamberlain Campbell says that he’s been offered by Florida State:

2025 is a long time away but FSU’s newest WR commitment is electric.

Other Sports:

Congratulations to FSU Soccer:

With tonight’s win we are your 2022 ACC Regular Season Champions! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/X0vwIVrozM — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 28, 2022

And welcome back to FSU Hoops: