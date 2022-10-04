Football:

FSU is currently a 3.5 point underdog to NC State as they look for their first win in Raleigh since 2016.

Coach Atkins says the offensive line struggled because they were reacting to what Wake was doing instead of dictating their own actions.

Mike Norvell gave some key health updates as FSU turns the page to NC State.

It was Jammie Robinson’s best performance of the season and for that he earned ACC defensive back of the week honors.

Johnny Wilson has emerged as FSU’s clear No. 1 WR and for that there’s no longer an or besides his name on the depth chart.

Recruiting:

2024 QB commit Luke Kromenhoek doing the chop:

Four-star DT commit Keith Sampson returned a punt for a TD:

Other Sports:

Here is what’s coming up this week in Seminole Athletics:

Enough said: