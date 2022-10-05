Florida State Seminoles football is looking to rebound after its first defeat of the season, losing to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 in a relatively lackluster performance.

Head coach Mike Norvell has been consistent in his messaging since his postgame presser last Saturday, saying that it boiled down to a lack of execution and getting out of the habits that the team has worked hard to develop and make second nature.

On Wednesday, he spoke after practice, detailing how FSU has approached the work week ahead of a road matchup vs. the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, as well as FSU’s struggles on third down and finishing in the red zone, as well as the challenges presented by the Wolfpack.

“We just need to get back to make sure we’re finishing drives — last game, we had three of four drives in the red zone were touchdowns which is what we want, which is the benchmark, but we had a missed opportunity. We need to make sure, especially this week, every opportunity we get down to the red zone, we’ve got to capitalize on it.”

Norvell also spoke on the status of several players, saying that linebacker Amari Gainer, who has been unavailable, will be ready to go for Florida State this weekend, though with some restrictions to ensure he doesn’t slip backward in his recovery. He also said defensive end Jared Verse will be a go, while offensive lineman Robert Scott is still being evaluated day-to-day.

You can catch Norvell’s full interview below:

