vs. Georgia Tech#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/VeJGQCOkdA— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 31, 2022
Should FSU beat the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday; they’ll be officially bowl-bound for the first time since 2019. Current projections have them facing Utah in the Holiday Bowl.
What’s your favorite FSU vs UM memory? My favorite is in 2010 when Chris Thompson ran for 51 yards up 38-17 and a holding penalty took it back. Then on the very next play he went for 91 yards and a touchdown.
As one of the most improved QBs in the country and the ACC Jordan Travis is getting attention from the end of season award committees:
Congratulations to @jordantrav13 who earned weekly recognition from the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards!!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 31, 2022
Congratulations to our two ACC players of the week:
#ACCFootball Players of the Week! ⬇️— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 31, 2022
This week’s depth chart features one small but noticeable change on the defensive line.
Mike Norvell knows what Miami week means on and off the field.
It’s another night game for FSU; FSU will face Syracuse at 8pm on the ACC Network at the Carrier Dome. Sorry, JMA Wireless Dome; my age is showing.
FSU is no. 30 in CBSSports’ 131 rankings.
In a somewhat stunning move Florida has dismissed its best pass rusher from the program:
Brenton Cox no longer on the #Gators team, Napier confirms. https://t.co/0oY7C7NcRY— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) October 31, 2022
Let the coaching carousel begin; Auburn has fired Bryan Harsin.
2024 Alabama WR Cameron Coleman has been offered by FSU after a weekend visit:
#Agtg Blessed ✞o receive an offer from Florida State University @AustinTTucker @FSU_Recruiting @r81dugans @dhglover @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @CHSREDDEVILS @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/2It8Yv6aoV— Cameron Coleman (@CamColeman12) October 29, 2022
Four-star DT commitment Keith Sampson was on campus this weekend; he’s locked in with the ‘Noles and up for Defensive Player of The Year after posting a ridiculous statline his regular senior season:
Thanks @NCSCRecruits and FSU for your support. @odellhaggins @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @RyanBartow @Warchant @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/AI3mhZtJnI— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) October 31, 2022
FSU is two wins away from another ACC Championship:
The - is set!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 31, 2022
We take on Notre Dame this Thursday at 8 PM in the ACC Tournament semifinals! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uOR6IdjuUf
It was Halloween yesterday so you know Michaela Edenfield and FSU Softball had to celebrate in style:
It’s time to play Family Feud! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/J9aPT6JOLn— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 31, 2022
