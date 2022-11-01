Football:

Should FSU beat the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday; they’ll be officially bowl-bound for the first time since 2019. Current projections have them facing Utah in the Holiday Bowl.

What’s your favorite FSU vs UM memory? My favorite is in 2010 when Chris Thompson ran for 51 yards up 38-17 and a holding penalty took it back. Then on the very next play he went for 91 yards and a touchdown.

As one of the most improved QBs in the country and the ACC Jordan Travis is getting attention from the end of season award committees:

Congratulations to our two ACC players of the week:

This week’s depth chart features one small but noticeable change on the defensive line.

Mike Norvell knows what Miami week means on and off the field.

It’s another night game for FSU; FSU will face Syracuse at 8pm on the ACC Network at the Carrier Dome. Sorry, JMA Wireless Dome; my age is showing.

FSU is no. 30 in CBSSports’ 131 rankings.

In a somewhat stunning move Florida has dismissed its best pass rusher from the program:

Brenton Cox no longer on the #Gators team, Napier confirms. https://t.co/0oY7C7NcRY — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) October 31, 2022

Let the coaching carousel begin; Auburn has fired Bryan Harsin.

Recruiting:

2024 Alabama WR Cameron Coleman has been offered by FSU after a weekend visit:

Four-star DT commitment Keith Sampson was on campus this weekend; he’s locked in with the ‘Noles and up for Defensive Player of The Year after posting a ridiculous statline his regular senior season:

Other Sports:

FSU is two wins away from another ACC Championship:

The - is set!



We take on Notre Dame this Thursday at 8 PM in the ACC Tournament semifinals! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uOR6IdjuUf — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 31, 2022

It was Halloween yesterday so you know Michaela Edenfield and FSU Softball had to celebrate in style: