If FSU beats Syracuse tomorrow they’ll finish the season at 5-3 in the ACC; its best mark since 2016.

Some memorable FSU moments have occurred vs. Syracuse.

Jordan Travis has been one of the best overall players in the country:

Highest graded players on offense this season pic.twitter.com/MgTCi8yeA3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2022

Johnny Wilson is a big part of that:

Most explosive WRs in the country pic.twitter.com/2Y75RZGKv9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2022

Versus either the second or third best defensive line on the schedule; FSU’s offensive line put together its most impressive performance of the season relative to competition in my opinion.

Week 11 doesn’t look as good as last week looked on paper but there are some interesting match-ups on the schedule.

A Trey Benson t-shirt with an 18-wheeler on it? I’ll take five.

Thank y’all for the great support so far this season. I’m proud to release my officially licensed merch available at https://t.co/YLjqpTFBVJ link in bio #NIL #GoNoles — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) November 10, 2022

First reported by 247 FSU has offered 2024 four-star athlete JJ Harrell.

It’s Friday so how about some Hykeem Williams highlights.

On the day where FSU announced its 2023 recruiting class; women’s hoops also got the W over Kent State:

FSU takes on UCF today at 7pm:

FSU is looking for its second consecutive national championship; it starts with FGCU tomorrow for the No.1 Overall seed: