Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU readies for final ACC game of the season

The ‘Noles are hoping for a positive ACC record for the first time since 2016

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Florida State at Miami Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

If FSU beats Syracuse tomorrow they’ll finish the season at 5-3 in the ACC; its best mark since 2016.

Some memorable FSU moments have occurred vs. Syracuse.

Jordan Travis has been one of the best overall players in the country:

Johnny Wilson is a big part of that:

Versus either the second or third best defensive line on the schedule; FSU’s offensive line put together its most impressive performance of the season relative to competition in my opinion.

Week 11 doesn’t look as good as last week looked on paper but there are some interesting match-ups on the schedule.

A Trey Benson t-shirt with an 18-wheeler on it? I’ll take five.

Recruiting:

First reported by 247 FSU has offered 2024 four-star athlete JJ Harrell.

It’s Friday so how about some Hykeem Williams highlights.

Other Sports:

On the day where FSU announced its 2023 recruiting class; women’s hoops also got the W over Kent State:

FSU takes on UCF today at 7pm:

FSU is looking for its second consecutive national championship; it starts with FGCU tomorrow for the No.1 Overall seed:

