Second quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs. Syracuse Orange

FSU’s offense is ranked 15th in FBS averaging 483 yds/game and the defense is ranked 17th allowing 308 yds/game

By FrankDNole
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 51 points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, November 12th

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

