Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU is poised to finish strong

FSU is two wins away from its best regular season since 2016

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Syracuse Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Football:

FSU is poised to finish the season strong.

Sometimes it’s as simple as believing in your squad:

Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media following the big victory over Syracuse.

Speaking of Adam Fuller when your defense gives up 6 points in two weeks the outlets start to notice you:

It’s movie time:

From week 1 to week 12 you could argue that no one has improved as much as FSU:

Our heart breaks for those in Charlottesville and the entire UVA community as they’ve lost three of their football players due to a tragic crime:

I know that they don’t matter but these power rankings are ridiculous.

Recruiting:

Four-star WR commitment Vandrevius Jacobs is the real deal:

He’s still two years away but I’m really excited about Luke Kromenhoek; really, really excited:

Other Sports:

Women’s hoops is 3-0 and looking good:

Men’s hoops looks like the exact opposite; rough going so far for Leonard Hamilton’s squad.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook sparked the Minnesota Vikings’ comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills withe 81-yard house call:

