Football:

FSU is poised to finish the season strong.

Sometimes it’s as simple as believing in your squad:

"I believe in them."



Mike Norvell has all the confidence in his team @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/NshTQL5dL1 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 14, 2022

Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media following the big victory over Syracuse.

Speaking of Adam Fuller when your defense gives up 6 points in two weeks the outlets start to notice you:

It’s movie time:

From week 1 to week 12 you could argue that no one has improved as much as FSU:

Most improved: Kansas

Most opposite-of-improved: A&M

Most *improving*: Florida State

Most improved QB: DJ!



From a 20,000-foot view, it seems little changes in CFB. Zoomed in, it's a different story entirely. I looked at the biggest changes of 2022.https://t.co/gTTQi2nnMO — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 14, 2022

Our heart breaks for those in Charlottesville and the entire UVA community as they’ve lost three of their football players due to a tragic crime:

We extend our deepest sympathies to the @UVA community. The entire FSU family stands in solidarity and grieves with you during this tragic and difficult time. — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) November 14, 2022

I know that they don’t matter but these power rankings are ridiculous.

Recruiting:

Four-star WR commitment Vandrevius Jacobs is the real deal:

Another Vero Beach win, another @VandreviusJ Vandrevius Jacobs highlight reel...the FSU commit Mosses a defender and runs over another to finish off Harmony.



Indians advance in playoff to host Melbourne next week @VBFootball @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/Bg9TkKWfF4 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) November 13, 2022

He’s still two years away but I’m really excited about Luke Kromenhoek; really, really excited:

Florida State commit @LukeKromenhoek with an absolute dime to Thomas Blackshear for the touchdown.



One of the best QB-WR duos in the state showed off tonight. pic.twitter.com/4cjxaPTicA — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelsports) November 12, 2022

Other Sports:

Women’s hoops is 3-0 and looking good:

Men’s hoops looks like the exact opposite; rough going so far for Leonard Hamilton’s squad.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook sparked the Minnesota Vikings’ comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills withe 81-yard house call: