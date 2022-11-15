Football:
FSU is poised to finish the season strong.
Sometimes it’s as simple as believing in your squad:
"I believe in them."— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 14, 2022
Mike Norvell has all the confidence in his team @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/NshTQL5dL1
Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media following the big victory over Syracuse.
Speaking of Adam Fuller when your defense gives up 6 points in two weeks the outlets start to notice you:
Our @on3sports coordinators of the week for Week 11https://t.co/hLAEPeoAFM pic.twitter.com/kPACnrnUp3— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 14, 2022
It’s movie time:
at Syracuse#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ietSKKyOq9— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 14, 2022
From week 1 to week 12 you could argue that no one has improved as much as FSU:
Most improved: Kansas— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 14, 2022
Most opposite-of-improved: A&M
Most *improving*: Florida State
Most improved QB: DJ!
From a 20,000-foot view, it seems little changes in CFB. Zoomed in, it's a different story entirely. I looked at the biggest changes of 2022.https://t.co/gTTQi2nnMO
Our heart breaks for those in Charlottesville and the entire UVA community as they’ve lost three of their football players due to a tragic crime:
We extend our deepest sympathies to the @UVA community. The entire FSU family stands in solidarity and grieves with you during this tragic and difficult time.— FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) November 14, 2022
I know that they don’t matter but these power rankings are ridiculous.
Recruiting:
Four-star WR commitment Vandrevius Jacobs is the real deal:
Another Vero Beach win, another @VandreviusJ Vandrevius Jacobs highlight reel...the FSU commit Mosses a defender and runs over another to finish off Harmony.— Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) November 13, 2022
Indians advance in playoff to host Melbourne next week @VBFootball @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/Bg9TkKWfF4
He’s still two years away but I’m really excited about Luke Kromenhoek; really, really excited:
Florida State commit @LukeKromenhoek with an absolute dime to Thomas Blackshear for the touchdown.— Christian Goeckel (@goeckelsports) November 12, 2022
One of the best QB-WR duos in the state showed off tonight. pic.twitter.com/4cjxaPTicA
Other Sports:
Women’s hoops is 3-0 and looking good:
-— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 14, 2022
Relive our 75-70 win over Georgia State.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/C4p96FLQ7H
Men’s hoops looks like the exact opposite; rough going so far for Leonard Hamilton’s squad.
Alumni:
First down? Josh isn't Sweating it.— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022
Eagles recover the fumble! @SweatyJ_9
: #WASvsPHI on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/qDn7D0vc2b pic.twitter.com/4fQMwfyhDo
Dalvin Cook sparked the Minnesota Vikings’ comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills withe 81-yard house call:
.@DalvinCook goes 81 YARDS!!!— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
: #MINvsBUF on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/tgrxWAvaHz
