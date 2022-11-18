Football:
David Hale posed a question on twitter yesterday asking if this year’s Noles are the best FSU team since 2016?
In Play Q of the Day: Setting aside the records (since schedule & context are diff) this is the best Florida State team since…— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 17, 2022
(And tune in for In Play today at 3 on ACCN where me & @aadelsonESPN will discuss Noles & more)
I think a more fun question is which team is more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?
Josh Jagneaux joined Tim for a Ragin Cajun preview and I have to say that is a fantastic last name.
The analytics confirm what our eyes are telling us; FSU’s offensive line is pretty good.
It’s very encouraging seeing Antavious Woody’s name as an Academic All-Star:
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6izKj9heU9— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 17, 2022
Jordan Travis has been the second best QB in the ACC year; that’s also good for No.7 overall in CBSSports’ QB Power Rankings.
Across the ACC this weekend solidarity will be shown for UVA.
Recruiting:
Four-star DE commit Keldric Fault received his All-American Bowl jersey:
Florida State Commit Keldric Faulk (@FaulkKeldric) Welcomed to 2023 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation#GoNoles #theG23ATESTshow #AllAmericanBowl @adidasFballUS— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 17, 2022
Four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek received a major ratings bump from 247Sports; he’s now No. 95 overall in the nation.
Other Sports:
Good luck to @FSU_Track at this Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championships! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/gTVM0qbPVu— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 18, 2022
FSU Hoops needs its first win of the season, who better to do it against than the Florida Gators?
Tomorrow night❕ #BeatUF pic.twitter.com/wQcDOOkmfN— FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 18, 2022
Alumni:
#FlashbackFriday
Throwback to the Noles Days @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/OGpPifpPO8— Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) November 18, 2022
Leroy Butler has now been immortalized in the NFL’s most iconic franchise:
@leap36 #Packers LeRoy Butler’s name takes it’s place in the Lambeau Field Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/qDGFHxvxae— Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) November 18, 2022
