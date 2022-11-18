Football:

David Hale posed a question on twitter yesterday asking if this year’s Noles are the best FSU team since 2016?

In Play Q of the Day: Setting aside the records (since schedule & context are diff) this is the best Florida State team since…



(And tune in for In Play today at 3 on ACCN where me & @aadelsonESPN will discuss Noles & more) — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 17, 2022

I think a more fun question is which team is more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?

Josh Jagneaux joined Tim for a Ragin Cajun preview and I have to say that is a fantastic last name.

The analytics confirm what our eyes are telling us; FSU’s offensive line is pretty good.

It’s very encouraging seeing Antavious Woody’s name as an Academic All-Star:

Jordan Travis has been the second best QB in the ACC year; that’s also good for No.7 overall in CBSSports’ QB Power Rankings.

Across the ACC this weekend solidarity will be shown for UVA.

Recruiting:

Four-star DE commit Keldric Fault received his All-American Bowl jersey:

Four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek received a major ratings bump from 247Sports; he’s now No. 95 overall in the nation.

Other Sports:

FSU Hoops needs its first win of the season, who better to do it against than the Florida Gators?

Alumni:

#FlashbackFriday

Leroy Butler has now been immortalized in the NFL’s most iconic franchise: