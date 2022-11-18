 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Which team was more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?

FSU takes on the Ragin Cajuns

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida State at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

David Hale posed a question on twitter yesterday asking if this year’s Noles are the best FSU team since 2016?

I think a more fun question is which team is more fun, 2016 FSU or 2022 FSU?

Josh Jagneaux joined Tim for a Ragin Cajun preview and I have to say that is a fantastic last name.

The analytics confirm what our eyes are telling us; FSU’s offensive line is pretty good.

It’s very encouraging seeing Antavious Woody’s name as an Academic All-Star:

Jordan Travis has been the second best QB in the ACC year; that’s also good for No.7 overall in CBSSports’ QB Power Rankings.

Across the ACC this weekend solidarity will be shown for UVA.

Recruiting:

Four-star DE commit Keldric Fault received his All-American Bowl jersey:

Four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek received a major ratings bump from 247Sports; he’s now No. 95 overall in the nation.

Other Sports:

FSU Hoops needs its first win of the season, who better to do it against than the Florida Gators?

Alumni:

#FlashbackFriday

Leroy Butler has now been immortalized in the NFL’s most iconic franchise:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...