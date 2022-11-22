Recruiting:

Four-star QB Brock Glenn has flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Florida State Seminoles.

He was initially thought to be a FSU lean before deciding for the Buckeyes but recruiting is a marathon and not a spring and now #Tribe23 has its signal caller for the class.

Check out his senior hudl here.

Another commitment means another episode of the Three-Stars.

Football:

Can you say Norvell coaching tree?

Congratulations to @CoachAAtkins on being named a semi finalist for the @BroylesAward he has done a remarkable job this season. As well as @KennyDillingham and @Pete_Lembo all great coaches and wonderful men. #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/iKKKblkPLR — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) November 21, 2022

Speaking of the Broyles Award semi-finalist Alex Atkins spoke with the media.

Once again no major changes on the depth chart for the final regular season game of the season.

The players understand what’s at stake on Friday.

FSU is 16th in ESPN’s Power Rankings yet 11th in ESPN’s FPI.

Other Sports:

FSU Basketball got its first win of the season.

Wow:

Rookie + Player of the Week: ✅



Rookie + Player of the Week: ✅



Ta’Niya Latson becomes the first player in #ACCWBB history to sweep the ACC Player and Rookie awards twice in the same season!



: https://t.co/Ldv8zKW1YD pic.twitter.com/ZZG3j9kg5v — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) November 21, 2022

FSU is one win away from going back to the College Cup Final Four for the third consecutive year: