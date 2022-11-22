 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU gets its QB for 2023

#Tribe23 has its signal caller

By LastNoleofKrypton
Louisiana v Florida State Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Recruiting:

Four-star QB Brock Glenn has flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Florida State Seminoles.

He was initially thought to be a FSU lean before deciding for the Buckeyes but recruiting is a marathon and not a spring and now #Tribe23 has its signal caller for the class.

Check out his senior hudl here.

Another commitment means another episode of the Three-Stars.

Football:

Can you say Norvell coaching tree?

Speaking of the Broyles Award semi-finalist Alex Atkins spoke with the media.

Once again no major changes on the depth chart for the final regular season game of the season.

The players understand what’s at stake on Friday.

FSU is 16th in ESPN’s Power Rankings yet 11th in ESPN’s FPI.

Other Sports:

FSU Basketball got its first win of the season.

Wow:

FSU is one win away from going back to the College Cup Final Four for the third consecutive year:

