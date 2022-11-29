Football:
The last cinematic recap of the regular season is here:
Sunshine Showdown
Congratulations to Dillan Gibbons, winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award.
FSU’s talented wide receiver core is going to be stronger in 2023 with the return of Winston Wright, Jr.
ESPN has FSU 13th in its Power Rankings.
On3Sports has FSU No. 1 in its ACC Power Rankings:
Week 14 ACC Power Rankings
Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC; feels a little gross personally.
A double dose of love from Kirk Herbstreit:
Here are my top performing players from WEEK 13!
Edwards @UMichFootball
Travis @FSUFootball
Spears @GreenWaveFB
Wiley @ArizonaFBall
Achane @AggieFootball
Rattler/Wells Jr. @GamecockFB
Vaughn @KStateFB
Penix Jr. @UW_Football
Pavia @NMStateFootball
Leonard/Calhoun @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/ndJQsieBbJ
Here are my top performing teams from WEEK 13!
The only thing that could’ve made this regular season better was if FSU was healthy for its toughest stretch:
Only three teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 ended the season without bowl eligibility.
Miami was also 1-10 ATS vs. FBS competition this season.
Happy belated Birthday to FSU’s speedy linebacker:
Happy birthday, DeLo!
Once again Trey Benson and Maurice Smith are ACC Players of the Week.
Recruiting:
Now that the regular season has concluded expect FSU coaches to be extra active on the recruiting trail and in the portal over the next few weeks.
Steve Wiltfong, 247’s national reporter, had some positive updates for FSU following its thrilling victory over the Gators.
Other Sports:
Ta’Niya Latson is off to a torrid start:
THREE-PEAT!

Ta'Niya Latson earns her third-straight ACC Rookie of the Week honors!
Ta'Niya Latson earns her third-straight ACC Rookie of the Week honors!
: https://t.co/Yab5sRUOYX#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/M28ic4CXfj
Tis the season for All-ACC honors:
A whole lot of Noles on this list

5⃣ Noles tab All-ACC honors
5⃣ Noles tab All-ACC honors
https://t.co/W1gnXyFV1C#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/nbRgNhidR6
Alumni:
Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job; will he take it?
