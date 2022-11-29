Football:

The last cinematic recap of the regular season is here:

Congratulations to Dillan Gibbons, winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award.

FSU’s talented wide receiver core is going to be stronger in 2023 with the return of Winston Wright, Jr.

ESPN has FSU 13th in its Power Rankings.

On3Sports has FSU No. 1 in its ACC Power Rankings:

Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC; feels a little gross personally.

A double dose of love from Kirk Herbstreit:

The only thing that could’ve made this regular season better was if FSU was healthy for its toughest stretch:

Only three teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 ended the season without bowl eligibility. pic.twitter.com/HWphECoL5T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2022

Miami was also 1-10 ATS vs. FBS competition this season.

Happy belated Birthday to FSU’s speedy linebacker:

Once again Trey Benson and Maurice Smith are ACC Players of the Week.

Recruiting:

Now that the regular season has concluded expect FSU coaches to be extra active on the recruiting trail and in the portal over the next few weeks.

Steve Wiltfong, 247’s national reporter, had some positive updates for FSU following its thrilling victory over the Gators.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is off to a torrid start:

Tis the season for All-ACC honors:

A whole lot of Noles on this list



5⃣ Noles tab All-ACC honors



https://t.co/W1gnXyFV1C#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/nbRgNhidR6 — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 28, 2022

Alumni:

Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job; will he take it?