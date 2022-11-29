 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU dominates ACC players of the Week

The end of the season awards are coming, how many ‘Noles will be celebrated?

By LastNoleofKrypton
Louisiana v Florida State Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Football:

The last cinematic recap of the regular season is here:

Congratulations to Dillan Gibbons, winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award.

FSU’s talented wide receiver core is going to be stronger in 2023 with the return of Winston Wright, Jr.

ESPN has FSU 13th in its Power Rankings.

On3Sports has FSU No. 1 in its ACC Power Rankings:

Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC; feels a little gross personally.

A double dose of love from Kirk Herbstreit:

The only thing that could’ve made this regular season better was if FSU was healthy for its toughest stretch:

Miami was also 1-10 ATS vs. FBS competition this season.

Happy belated Birthday to FSU’s speedy linebacker:

Once again Trey Benson and Maurice Smith are ACC Players of the Week.

Recruiting:

Now that the regular season has concluded expect FSU coaches to be extra active on the recruiting trail and in the portal over the next few weeks.

Steve Wiltfong, 247’s national reporter, had some positive updates for FSU following its thrilling victory over the Gators.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is off to a torrid start:

Tis the season for All-ACC honors:

Alumni:

Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job; will he take it?

