Noles News: Football stars lead in national categories, Soccer dominates the ACC

Four-star 2023 defensive back Damari Brown is down to four schools, after visiting Florida State for the Clemson game.

Football

It seems like Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is finally getting the credit he deserves. Travis is cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, with much improved accuracy and decision making.

Star defensive end Jared Verse currently leads the ACC with a 22.6% pass rush win rate, while also being in the Top 5 for total sacks, according to PFF.

Verse has already gained national headlines with his production at the FBS level, less than a year after he played in the FCS for Albany.

Running backs Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson have created one of the most dominant running back rooms in the nation. Former Seminoles offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham seems to agree.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray met with the Jeff Culhane following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his Miami ties and thoughts on the rivalry game.

Miami Gardens native Malcolm Ray talks with @jeffculhane about going home this weekend in today's practice report

The Noles got something special in freshman defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase. He may impact Florida State football sooner than expected, with a matured figure.

Proud to announce College Football Hall of Famer and the NCAA's record holder for career interception return yards Terrell Buckley as our 2022 ACC Legend!



: https://t.co/pOxdVpl6uD#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nH9nKsARDa — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 2, 2022

Doak Campbell Stadium... home to the greatest tradition in college football.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from the NFL:

#NFLNoles Week 8 highlights



@dalvincook finds the end zone again

@livinglegend_44 becomes the 6th different Nole with a sack this season

@jalenramsey continues to impact the whole field

@GrahamGano has another perfect day



: https://t.co/pHO4eUjZxZ#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/EgcB4138Ly — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 2, 2022

Basketball

Former Seminole Scottie Barnes was back in action for the Toronto Raptors, making the usual impact he does all over the court. The Raptors dominated, defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 143-100.

Patrick Williams gets a dunk of his own to lead the Chicago Bulls to a Wednesday night win.

FSU will host Flagler College tonight at 6:00 ET for their second and final exhibition game before the season.

1️⃣ more exhibition on Thursday night!

The Noles will kick off their season on Nov.7 at 11 a.m. ET against Bethune-Cookman.

Less than one week till the real deal

Soccer

Florida State may have parted ways with an all-time great coach, but they’ve barely skipped a beat this season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque adds another accolade to her extensive resume, winning the 2022 ACC Goalkeeper of the Year.

All Sports

The Noles will be celebrating “Senior Night” tomorrow for their match at 7:30.

On Friday night, we will be honoring our six seniors before the match♥️



Make sure you're in your seats by 7:45 so you don't miss any of the action #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Oxgb5JROrC — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 2, 2022

The Seminoles beach volleyball team was on the sand yesterday preparing for their season that begins early in 2023.