Noles News: Football stars lead in national categories, Soccer dominates the ACC

Recruiting
Four-star 2023 defensive back Damari Brown is down to four schools, after visiting Florida State for the Clemson game.
#blessed pic.twitter.com/W8xR9p6Py0— Damari Brown (@db2_era) November 2, 2022
Football
It seems like Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is finally getting the credit he deserves. Travis is cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, with much improved accuracy and decision making.
Jordan Travis: 2nd highest-graded QB in the Power 5 this season (91.3)— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2022
Don't on @FSUFootball's QB1 pic.twitter.com/2rdPy93VtP
Star defensive end Jared Verse currently leads the ACC with a 22.6% pass rush win rate, while also being in the Top 5 for total sacks, according to PFF.
Jared Verse: 22.6% pass rush win rate this season— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2022
Leads all ACC Edge Rushers pic.twitter.com/9kHrZM9cDs
Verse has already gained national headlines with his production at the FBS level, less than a year after he played in the FCS for Albany.
Jared Verse wants to be the absolute best pic.twitter.com/iJBzEeVqJL— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2022
Running backs Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson have created one of the most dominant running back rooms in the nation. Former Seminoles offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham seems to agree.
Man I like the top 2 https://t.co/oUV2e7w4RT— Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) November 2, 2022
Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray met with the Jeff Culhane following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his Miami ties and thoughts on the rivalry game.
Miami Gardens native Malcolm Ray talks with @jeffculhane about going home this weekend in today's practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/8ddXBGC6YW— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 2, 2022
The Noles got something special in freshman defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase. He may impact Florida State football sooner than expected, with a matured figure.
Little weight room action with The @coachstorms #GoNoles #Noles pic.twitter.com/B7q7pGbcv7— Ayobami tifase (@Ayotifase50) November 2, 2022
Proud to announce College Football Hall of Famer and the NCAA's record holder for career interception return yards Terrell Buckley as our 2022 ACC Legend!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 2, 2022
: https://t.co/pOxdVpl6uD#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nH9nKsARDa
Doak Campbell Stadium... home to the greatest tradition in college football.
There’s no place like #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/X2kGxyhEs9 pic.twitter.com/cNc562h1Ku— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 2, 2022
Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from the NFL:
#NFLNoles Week 8 highlights— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 2, 2022
@dalvincook finds the end zone again
@livinglegend_44 becomes the 6th different Nole with a sack this season
@jalenramsey continues to impact the whole field
@GrahamGano has another perfect day
: https://t.co/pHO4eUjZxZ#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/EgcB4138Ly
Basketball
Former Seminole Scottie Barnes was back in action for the Toronto Raptors, making the usual impact he does all over the court. The Raptors dominated, defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 143-100.
ICYMI: @ScottBarnes561 dunks from the 1st Quarter pic.twitter.com/GZKBVe2XDP— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 3, 2022
Patrick Williams gets a dunk of his own to lead the Chicago Bulls to a Wednesday night win.
We see you Pat!@PatrickLW4 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/OHnhkWgHk4— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 3, 2022
FSU will host Flagler College tonight at 6:00 ET for their second and final exhibition game before the season.
1️⃣ more exhibition on Thursday night! #NoleFAM— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 2, 2022
The Noles will kick off their season on Nov.7 at 11 a.m. ET against Bethune-Cookman.
Less than one week till the real deal #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/h8x700nMci— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 2, 2022
Soccer
Florida State may have parted ways with an all-time great coach, but they’ve barely skipped a beat this season.
We have a league-high 9⃣ on the All-ACC Teams! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 2, 2022
: https://t.co/umTw7GZBTR pic.twitter.com/HPZ4sE4SjQ
Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque adds another accolade to her extensive resume, winning the 2022 ACC Goalkeeper of the Year.
Your 2022 ! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Anxb5nJEk5— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 2, 2022
All Sports
The Noles will be celebrating “Senior Night” tomorrow for their match at 7:30.
On Friday night, we will be honoring our six seniors before the match♥️— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 2, 2022
Make sure you're in your seats by 7:45 so you don't miss any of the action #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Oxgb5JROrC
The Seminoles beach volleyball team was on the sand yesterday preparing for their season that begins early in 2023.
Practice makes #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/INBFj5CfaS— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) November 2, 2022
