Support @FSU_Swimming on Friday at 1PM at the Whitten Center Pool in Coral Gables.
Catch @FSUFootball vs. Miami on Saturday at 7:30PM at Hard Rock Stadium.
Thanks to Adam Lichtenstein for joining ‘Line of Scrimmage’ to help breakdown and preview the FSU-UM game this week.
Even with the excitement of a top-ranked recruiting class and a new coach, Miami Hurricanes fans just aren’t showing up to the games. There will be a lot of Garnet and Gold in the crowd on Saturday night.
When coaches believe in their players; players in turn find the way to start believing in themselves. This is the first time a coaching staff, specifically a head coach, has truly gone “all-in” on Jordan Travis in his career and it’s showing:
The leader of @FSUFootball, @jordantrav13, is having the best year of his career.
Jordan told @dannykanell & @DustyDvoracek that the trust @Coach_Norvell has in him has allowed him to grow as a player this year.
https://t.co/AAxJYlHiyM pic.twitter.com/RV4qH7NO9e
247’s national writers are predicting a comfortable victory for the Florida State Seminoles.
Most FSU fans are reasonably rooting for Jimbo in the Texas A&M-Florida match-up but one person is at least rooting for an asteroid to come through.
Top ten match-ups in the SEC dominate the headlines for the weekend but there are some interesting match-ups that you may want to watch as well.
Recruiting:
Four-star CB target Damari Brown has narrowed his choices down to four:
Four-star CB target Damari Brown has narrowed his choices down to four:
2024 OT Fletcher Westphal has been offered by FSU:
2024 OT Fletcher Westphal has been offered by FSU:
Other Sports:
The NCAA is a ridiculous organization:
1-week after the Baba ruling.
Louisville was caught on tape. By the FBI. They were repeat offenders.
Louisville gets a 2-week ban on official visits. Seriously.
It’s almost time to meet Coach Brooke’s ‘Noles:
Thank you to @fsuwbb's @CoachBrookeFSU for stopping by today!
We talked her excitement for the upcoming season, their season opener against B-CU Monday, and of course, coach Sue.
Full interview https://t.co/XiscMPbjHQ pic.twitter.com/l9kOegOcLu
Safe to say that Women’s Hoops took care of business in their last exhibition game:
Safe to say that Women's Hoops took care of business in their last exhibition game:
If you’re looking for something to do before the game on Saturday night FSU Baseball has an opportunity for you:
, ' !— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 31, 2022
We've added another fall exhibition this Saturday at 2 p.m. against @USFBaseball at Dick Howser Stadium.
admission
parking
1️⃣2️⃣ innings (two 6-inning games)
& available pic.twitter.com/e3mbnndZoe
