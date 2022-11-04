 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who wins, FSU or Miami?

Staff predictions will come later this morning

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Thanks to Adam Lichtenstein for joining ‘Line of Scrimmage’ to help breakdown and preview the FSU-UM game this week.

Even with the excitement of a top-ranked recruiting class and a new coach, Miami Hurricanes fans just aren’t showing up to the games. There will be a lot of Garnet and Gold in the crowd on Saturday night.

When coaches believe in their players; players in turn find the way to start believing in themselves. This is the first time a coaching staff, specifically a head coach, has truly gone “all-in” on Jordan Travis in his career and it’s showing:

247’s national writers are predicting a comfortable victory for the Florida State Seminoles.

Most FSU fans are reasonably rooting for Jimbo in the Texas A&M-Florida match-up but one person is at least rooting for an asteroid to come through.

Top ten match-ups in the SEC dominate the headlines for the weekend but there are some interesting match-ups that you may want to watch as well.

Recruiting:

Four-star CB target Damari Brown has narrowed his choices down to four:

2024 OT Fletcher Westphal has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

The NCAA is a ridiculous organization:

It’s almost time to meet Coach Brooke’s ‘Noles:

Safe to say that Women’s Hoops took care of business in their last exhibition game:

If you’re looking for something to do before the game on Saturday night FSU Baseball has an opportunity for you:

