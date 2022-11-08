Football:

According to his twitter account; the answer is yes we will see Winston Wright, Jr. in 2023.

FSU will kick-off against the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns at noon.

Turns out the opening Sunday night was just two good teams going at it:

You know how we have become accustomed to getting fooled by that Sunday night game on Labor Day weekend?



Turns out this year, Florida State and LSU were both good. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 7, 2022

FSU is ranked No. 23 in CBSSports’ top 131 rankings.

Adam Fuller says this group is fun to coach because they’re playing for each other.

No major changes in the depth chart as the ‘Noles travel to Syracuse.

Schrodinger’s McCall; is Sam McCall going to enter the portal or not?

Sounds like Winston Wright is committed to 2023:

I can’t leave without doing what God brought me here to do https://t.co/UT4qCHck3e — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) November 7, 2022

Could FSU being enjoying the Holidays this bowl season? Or traveling for a big bowl of Cheez-Its?

It’s always movie season in Tallahassee after a victory:

Recruiting:

In-season victories usually affect the next class more than the current one but crushing a rival by points on their field could lead to some recruiting momentum for FSU.

It’s probably time to take back the previous statement. There was a team that needed positive momentum on the field more than Notre; it was Miami. And in front of dozens of elite recruits at Hard Rock Stadium, including Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher, Florida State delivered a crushing 45-3 defeat to the Hurricanes. FSU isn’t likely to start flipping a bunch of Miami commits, though it’s certainly not impossible. But a dominant win like that, which pushes the Seminoles to 6-3, is exactly what recruits needed to see from Mike Norvell and Co. this year after consecutive below .500 seasons. Florida State sits just outside the top-15 of the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings, but don’t be surprised to see them make some moves over the next six weeks prior to the Early Signing Period.

He was supposed to sign with FSU in 2019 but he flipped to A&M on Early Signing Day; now as a JUCO recruit FSU is pursuing Derick Hunter once again:

Other Sports:

Basketball is finally back in Tallahassee.

As we previewed the Women’s squad before they thrashed Bethune-Cookman in the opener:

The Men’s squad did the exact opposite vs. Stetson.

And the No. 1 overall seed is? The defending national champions.

We come in as the No. 1 National Seed in this year's NCAA Tournament! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/sNQueaEERg — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 7, 2022

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook’s one-handed TD catch helped to propel the Minnesota Vikings to 7-1.

Look at how good Devin Vassell has been: