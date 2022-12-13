Recruiting:

The biggest news of the day came when Jaheim Bell committed to Florida State. A South Carolina Gamecock transfer (that’s starting to get familiar); Bell is widely regarded as one of the top players that entered the portal.

FSU might not be done at the position.

FSU has offered 2025 Edna Karr RB Taron Francis:

I’m very blessed to receive my 3rd offer from Florida state and don’t forget this is only the start for me the grind don’t stop @FSU_Recruiting @floridastate pic.twitter.com/u3YPIO00z1 — TaRon “Manchild” Francis (@T7even7) December 12, 2022

Football:

The Cheez-It Bowl formerly known as the Champs Sports Bowl has been very kind to FSU in its history.

Mike Leach is dealing with a serious health issue right now.

With most of the attention on the portal and early signing day Seminole Wrap is focused on how FSU is preparing for Oklahoma.

No one improved more than the ‘Noles during the 2022 season:

Other Sports:

At this point i’m not wondering if Ta’Niya Latson can win ACC rookie of the year; I’m wondering if Ta’Niya Latson should be favored to win ACC Player of the Year:

✍️



Ta'Niya Latson wins her consecutive ACC Rookie of the Week honor



: https://t.co/w8CsiROErc#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/wyTV8uLg2g — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 12, 2022

Just excellent:

Ta’Niya Latson this season:



- 28 PTS

- 34 PTS

- 19 PTS

- 32 PTS

- 21 PTS

- 20 PTS

- 21 PTS

- 20 PTS

- 27 PTS

- 24 PTS

- 34 PTS @NiyaLatson is currently #5 in the nation in scoring (25.5 PPG) and SHE’S ONLY A FRESHMAN! #NCAAW | @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/iRKLb2A8Fr — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) December 12, 2022

