Florida State football, recruiting news: Jaheim Bell is a Seminole

Once again FSU has established itself as a destination school in the portal

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Tennessee at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting:

The biggest news of the day came when Jaheim Bell committed to Florida State. A South Carolina Gamecock transfer (that’s starting to get familiar); Bell is widely regarded as one of the top players that entered the portal.

FSU might not be done at the position.

FSU has offered 2025 Edna Karr RB Taron Francis:

Football:

The Cheez-It Bowl formerly known as the Champs Sports Bowl has been very kind to FSU in its history.

Mike Leach is dealing with a serious health issue right now.

With most of the attention on the portal and early signing day Seminole Wrap is focused on how FSU is preparing for Oklahoma.

No one improved more than the ‘Noles during the 2022 season:

Other Sports:

At this point i’m not wondering if Ta’Niya Latson can win ACC rookie of the year; I’m wondering if Ta’Niya Latson should be favored to win ACC Player of the Year:

Just excellent:

Happy Belated Birthday to Jaylain Gainey:

