At the moment FSU’s bowl projections are focused on four sites.

Mike Norvell has made it clear; it’s about building a team to win a championship.

Because starting in 2024 you’re likely going to have to be able to beat three really good teams in a row to win one; the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams fall of 2024.

FSU would’ve had at least 10 chances at a national championship if this was instituted in 1998:

What if a 12-team CFP existed dating back to the start of the BCS era in 1998?https://t.co/8zYoFE30sz pic.twitter.com/bQw6T6kwLl — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 1, 2022

I hope teams blitz Jordan Travis all of next season (assuming he’s back); if they do FSU will be in the Playoff and Jordan Travis will be spending a December weekend in New York:

Jordan Travis against the blitz (135 dropbacks):



• 14 TD // 2 INT

• 72.9 adj comp %

• 2 turnover worthy plays

• 122.1 passer rating



Doesn’t get much better. pic.twitter.com/XNfdtrxoze — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 30, 2022

Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

FSU has an elite slot WR committed in 2024 and his name is Camdon Frier.

The portal opens for undergraduate transfers on Monday.

It’s a familiar foe at a familiar site as FSU Soccer looks to go back-to-back on National Championships:

Women’s Basketball defeated Wisconsin last night in the ACC-B1G Challenge:

Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers is the AFC Defensive Player of The Month: