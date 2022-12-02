Football:
At the moment FSU’s bowl projections are focused on four sites.
Mike Norvell has made it clear; it’s about building a team to win a championship.
Because starting in 2024 you’re likely going to have to be able to beat three really good teams in a row to win one; the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams fall of 2024.
FSU would’ve had at least 10 chances at a national championship if this was instituted in 1998:
What if a 12-team CFP existed dating back to the start of the BCS era in 1998?https://t.co/8zYoFE30sz pic.twitter.com/bQw6T6kwLl— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 1, 2022
I hope teams blitz Jordan Travis all of next season (assuming he’s back); if they do FSU will be in the Playoff and Jordan Travis will be spending a December weekend in New York:
Jordan Travis against the blitz (135 dropbacks):— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 30, 2022
• 14 TD // 2 INT
• 72.9 adj comp %
• 2 turnover worthy plays
• 122.1 passer rating
Doesn’t get much better. pic.twitter.com/XNfdtrxoze
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HLEMLz4nfE— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 1, 2022
Dawg:
One word to describe our run game#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/KFpyQiEl1c— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 1, 2022
Recruiting:
FSU has an elite slot WR committed in 2024 and his name is Camdon Frier.
The portal opens for undergraduate transfers on Monday.
Other Sports:
It’s a familiar foe at a familiar site as FSU Soccer looks to go back-to-back on National Championships:
24 more hours ⏰ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lvzFxKzMka— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 1, 2022
Women’s Basketball defeated Wisconsin last night in the ACC-B1G Challenge:
#Noles hang on and get the W!— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 2, 2022
FSU defeats Wisconsin 92-87 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/zXQVYsn7Rf
Alumni:
Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers is the AFC Defensive Player of The Month:
the only player in the @nfl with a sack, forced fumble and interception in november #PROBOWLVOTE + @DERWINJAMES pic.twitter.com/7lcRu4rMxp— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 1, 2022
