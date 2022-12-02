 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Root for Chalk

Want FSU to get its best bowl possible? Then Go TCU, Go USC, and Go UNC, want Chaos?

By LastNoleofKrypton
At the moment FSU’s bowl projections are focused on four sites.

Mike Norvell has made it clear; it’s about building a team to win a championship.

Because starting in 2024 you’re likely going to have to be able to beat three really good teams in a row to win one; the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams fall of 2024.

FSU would’ve had at least 10 chances at a national championship if this was instituted in 1998:

I hope teams blitz Jordan Travis all of next season (assuming he’s back); if they do FSU will be in the Playoff and Jordan Travis will be spending a December weekend in New York:

Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

FSU has an elite slot WR committed in 2024 and his name is Camdon Frier.

The portal opens for undergraduate transfers on Monday.

It’s a familiar foe at a familiar site as FSU Soccer looks to go back-to-back on National Championships:

Women’s Basketball defeated Wisconsin last night in the ACC-B1G Challenge:

Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers is the AFC Defensive Player of The Month:

