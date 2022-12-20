 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU lands top-rated OT in the portal

The dead period has started and FSU continues to dominate the transfer portal

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Florida State at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Treshaun Ward is next on Jeff Culehane’s list of interviews:

Tom Luginbill says that FSU is closing the gap with Clemson:

The Big Man Big Heart Foundation continues to prove why NIL is a major positive for college football:

Big Mo, Maurice Smith and Johnny Wilson spoke with the media about the upcoming bowl game.

Recruiting:

Highly coveted four-star transfer offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has committed to Florida State.

They’ll face off in the Cheez-It Bowl next Thursday but for now both the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida State Seminoles are killing the transfer portal.

Tavion Gadson decommitted from FSU.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is the best freshman in the country:

Alumni:

Freaky play by Jalen Ramsey to force the turnover:

Graham Gano is still getting it done:

