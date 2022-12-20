Football:
Treshaun Ward is next on Jeff Culehane’s list of interviews:
Today's practice report highlights @9mxvi_ as he joins @jeffculhane and discusses his return from injury, showcasing his versatility in the offense and preparing for next week's @CheezItBowl#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/7klJK2mBin— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 19, 2022
Tom Luginbill says that FSU is closing the gap with Clemson:
On a Zoom with reporters, ESPN's Tom Luginbill says #FSU is closing the gap with Clemson, starting with what Norvell has done with the culture— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) December 19, 2022
The Big Man Big Heart Foundation continues to prove why NIL is a major positive for college football:
Dillan Gibbons and a large group of #FSU football players take some Frieda from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend on a shopping spree. Second straight year @BigManBigHeart_ has done this event. pic.twitter.com/xZhqw58uvs— Bob Ferrante (@BobFerrante) December 19, 2022
Big Mo, Maurice Smith and Johnny Wilson spoke with the media about the upcoming bowl game.
Recruiting:
Highly coveted four-star transfer offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has committed to Florida State.
They’ll face off in the Cheez-It Bowl next Thursday but for now both the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida State Seminoles are killing the transfer portal.
Tavion Gadson decommitted from FSU.
Other Sports:
Ta’Niya Latson is the best freshman in the country:
Ta’Niya Latson is a bucket @NiyaLatson | @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/tOTlBl11dp— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 20, 2022
Alumni:
Freaky play by Jalen Ramsey to force the turnover:
.@jalenramsey takes it away!— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022
Graham Gano is still getting it done:
Great win last night for the G-Men!! Victory Monday’s are always fun. Go Giants. pic.twitter.com/Tbr9zWJ4xX— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) December 20, 2022
