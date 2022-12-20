Football:

Treshaun Ward is next on Jeff Culehane’s list of interviews:

Today's practice report highlights @9mxvi_ as he joins @jeffculhane and discusses his return from injury, showcasing his versatility in the offense and preparing for next week's @CheezItBowl#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/7klJK2mBin — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 19, 2022

Tom Luginbill says that FSU is closing the gap with Clemson:

On a Zoom with reporters, ESPN's Tom Luginbill says #FSU is closing the gap with Clemson, starting with what Norvell has done with the culture — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) December 19, 2022

The Big Man Big Heart Foundation continues to prove why NIL is a major positive for college football:

Dillan Gibbons and a large group of #FSU football players take some Frieda from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend on a shopping spree. Second straight year ⁦@BigManBigHeart_⁩ has done this event. pic.twitter.com/xZhqw58uvs — Bob Ferrante (@BobFerrante) December 19, 2022

Big Mo, Maurice Smith and Johnny Wilson spoke with the media about the upcoming bowl game.

Recruiting:

Highly coveted four-star transfer offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has committed to Florida State.

They’ll face off in the Cheez-It Bowl next Thursday but for now both the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida State Seminoles are killing the transfer portal.

Tavion Gadson decommitted from FSU.

Other Sports:

Ta’Niya Latson is the best freshman in the country:

Alumni:

Freaky play by Jalen Ramsey to force the turnover:

Graham Gano is still getting it done: