FSU has once again proven its mettle in the transfer portal recruiting game; this time locking down the top-rated DL in the portal.
For those keeping score at home that’s the top-ranked TE, OL, and DL in the fold.
Three-star Kansas State commit Dylan Brown-Turner is reporting a new offer from FSU:
WOW… Blessed to receive an offer Florida State University ‼️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/l7ncdmjmDg— - (@DylangoingD1) December 24, 2022
FSU is embracing the atmosphere at the Cheez-It Bowl.
"It felt great. I was extremely excited, the whole team was really excited...today was a great day."@dmac1513 joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report in Orlando brought to you by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fLCSrC7ifO— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 26, 2022
There will be a legacy walk in Orlando:
We’re bringing the Legacy Walk to Orlando on Thursday!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 26, 2022
Be there by 3pm to help welcome us to Camping World Stadium#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/w3C2jOuDBV
Happy belated birthday to Ta’Niya Latson:
Happy Birthday @NiyaLatson #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/YisgC0SpOW— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 26, 2022
Matthew Cleveland is a big part of FSU’s winning ways lately:
Matthew Cleveland's last five games for Florida State: 16.2 PPG, 10.6 RPG. Playing like someone who knows that he has to carry his team.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 26, 2022
Noles have won 3 of 4.
Congratulations to Ernie Sims:
Excited to welcome @ErnieSims34 to UCF!! A top young coach who had himself an incredible playing career here in the Sunshine State and NFL!— Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 24, 2022
Our linebackers are in great hands! #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/7HuX9hEAzQ
Derwin James made this ridiculous interception but was then ejected in the second quarter for an unnecessary helmet to helmet hit:
Got the knee down @DerwinJames— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022
This is why they call Florida State DBU:
Asante Samuel Jr. read it the whole way. Third interception by the @chargers defense! @godschild3_— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022
