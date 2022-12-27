Recruiting:

FSU has once again proven its mettle in the transfer portal recruiting game; this time locking down the top-rated DL in the portal.

For those keeping score at home that’s the top-ranked TE, OL, and DL in the fold.

Three-star Kansas State commit Dylan Brown-Turner is reporting a new offer from FSU:

WOW… Blessed to receive an offer Florida State University ‼️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/l7ncdmjmDg — - (@DylangoingD1) December 24, 2022

Football:

FSU is embracing the atmosphere at the Cheez-It Bowl.

"It felt great. I was extremely excited, the whole team was really excited...today was a great day."@dmac1513 joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report in Orlando brought to you by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fLCSrC7ifO — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 26, 2022

There will be a legacy walk in Orlando:

We’re bringing the Legacy Walk to Orlando on Thursday!



Be there by 3pm to help welcome us to Camping World Stadium#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/w3C2jOuDBV — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 26, 2022

Other Sports:

Happy belated birthday to Ta’Niya Latson:

Matthew Cleveland is a big part of FSU’s winning ways lately:

Matthew Cleveland's last five games for Florida State: 16.2 PPG, 10.6 RPG. Playing like someone who knows that he has to carry his team.



Noles have won 3 of 4. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 26, 2022

Alumni:

Congratulations to Ernie Sims:

Excited to welcome @ErnieSims34 to UCF!! A top young coach who had himself an incredible playing career here in the Sunshine State and NFL!



Our linebackers are in great hands! #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/7HuX9hEAzQ — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 24, 2022

Derwin James made this ridiculous interception but was then ejected in the second quarter for an unnecessary helmet to helmet hit:

This is why they call Florida State DBU: