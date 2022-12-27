 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU strikes in the transfer portal again

Top-rated portal DL is coming to Florida State.

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU has once again proven its mettle in the transfer portal recruiting game; this time locking down the top-rated DL in the portal.

For those keeping score at home that’s the top-ranked TE, OL, and DL in the fold.

Three-star Kansas State commit Dylan Brown-Turner is reporting a new offer from FSU:

FSU is embracing the atmosphere at the Cheez-It Bowl.

There will be a legacy walk in Orlando:

Happy belated birthday to Ta’Niya Latson:

Matthew Cleveland is a big part of FSU’s winning ways lately:

Congratulations to Ernie Sims:

Derwin James made this ridiculous interception but was then ejected in the second quarter for an unnecessary helmet to helmet hit:

This is why they call Florida State DBU:

