Football:

For the first time since 2016 Florida State is poised for a top ten finish after securing their tenth victory of the season over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl.

For the final time in 2022; here’s five questions and five questions answers from the beat.

We are wishing the Big 79 the speediest of recoveries:

The entire FSU team came over to show love to Jazston Turnetine while he was being carted off with an injury pic.twitter.com/FoBFMpY1KZ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 30, 2022

Considering the situation former FSU DT Everette Dawkins might be right:

Play of the year??? https://t.co/Bc2CEedj6P — Everett Dawkins (@TheUnderDog_79) December 30, 2022

**sips tea**

Florida State was picked to finish 5th in their division in the preseason media poll. They are the only team in the ACC other than Clemson that will finish with double digit wins. pic.twitter.com/TcjswkUMgn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2022

Jordan Travis has joined a very special group of FSU quarterbacks.

These might be your best bets for the College Football Playoff.

Sonny Dykes called out the SEC and they’re week 10 FCS “bye games” before rivalry week.

I WOKE UP FEELING THE CHEEZIEST ‘NOLES!

FSU WOKE UP FEELING THE CHEESIEST pic.twitter.com/jTxQSPKjSP — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 30, 2022

I’m sorry, i’m sorry, I’m sorry. I had to do it; again, I apologize. Go ‘Noles.

Recruiting:

Three Seminoles will be heading to San Antonio for the All-American Bowl: Hykeem Williams, Samuel Singleton, and Blake Nichelson.

2024 WR Joshisa Trader was in Orlando last night:

I will be at Florida state bowl game today!#gonoles — Joshisa”jojo”Trader ¹ (@joshisathe1) December 29, 2022

Other Sports:

Assuming FSU takes care of business vs. Georgia Tech on Sunday I expect FSU to be ranked next week:

Ta'Niya Latson has now surpassed Dearica Hamby's conference record. 12-straight 20+ games for the freshman, and today her 21/8/6 outing helped Florida State upset the UNC Tar Heels https://t.co/xkAsIJgGpO — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 30, 2022

Alumni:

Can’t imagine there were many people more excited about seeing FSU finally beat Oklahoma than Kenny Shaw: