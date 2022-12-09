Football:

Dillan Gibbons has won the 2022 Danny Wuerffel Trophy; congratulations Dillan.

It’s Tatum Bethune and Robert Scott’s turn to announce that they will return to FSU for the 2023 season.

With the advent of NIL it may be more economically feasible for a 5th through 7th round pick to return to school for one more year instead of going pro early.

Speaking of NIL:

The Battle's End Collective is thrilled to announce a relationship with Kentron Poiter. Welcome to the team Kentron!@kentron_p



IG day1tron pic.twitter.com/yiQyhv7b34 — TheBattlesEnd (@TheBattlesEnd) December 9, 2022

A 2023 return was a fairly simple process for Jordan Travis:

David Hale thinks another offseason of portal success could vaunt FSU back to the top of the ACC.

ACC contender with the most work to do in the portal: Florida State Seminoles. There are probably other teams with bigger needs in the portal, but no one in the ACC has the combination of prior portal success and potential for a huge 2023 like FSU. Mike Norvell has completely rebuilt the program through the portal, landing stars like Jermaine Johnson, Fabien Lovett, Dillan Gibbons, Jared Verse, Trey Benson and Jammie Robinson over the past two years. The only downside to that success is that he’ll need to keep going back to the well, as his transfer success stories became NFL draft picks. Still, the impact those transfers turned Florida State from laughingstock to genuine contender in the ACC, and if Norvell works his magic again this offseason, 2023 might be the year the Seminoles finally reclaim their spot at the top of the conference. — Hale

FSU wasn’t listed as a winner in 2022 in this article but the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes are listed as losers in 2022.

Recruiting:

Get all of your portal and recruiting news right here.

2026? Yup 2026. FSU has offered a 2026 QB:

South Carolina insider Hale McGranahan of 247Sports has predicted that FSU will land South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell.

Would be a big addition to FSU’s already excellent offense.

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball will back in the Tuck this Sunday vs. Texas Southern

Men’s Basketball has its second ACC game against Louisville tomorrow at the Tuck at 1pm.

Baseball season isn’t that far away:

‼️FALL REPORT: Florida State‼️



My man @aaronfitt has the inside scoop on @FSUBaseball's Fall Workouts.



What should we expect from Link Jarrett's #Noles in his first season?



READ: https://t.co/xOR4DuQNqn pic.twitter.com/I5Vcy0gRBE — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) December 8, 2022

Sports:

Dalvin Cook is up for this award: