Football:

Start planning your weekends; the 2022 schedule has been finalized.

A few of us sat at a virtual table of the round variety to give out some thoughts on the schedule.

The initial thing that jumps out is FSU playing two Friday games including a Black Friday tilt vs. the always hated Florida Gators.

Bruce Warwick has been promoted to Associate AD for football.

Here’s what athletic director Mike Alford had to say about the Friday games:

“Hosting Florida in primetime on the Friday during the Thanksgiving holiday allows us to showcase this great rivalry and our community on a day that has historically drawn huge television viewership, " FSU VP/Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement (1 of 2) — Jim Henry﮷ (@JimHenryTALLY) February 1, 2022

(2 of 2). FSU's AD Michael Alford on moving FSU-UF game from Saturday to Friday. "It also gives us the opportunity to lock in a night game, which allows fans to make plans well in advance and avoids the potential of the six-day network television option on kickoff time.” — Jim Henry﮷ (@JimHenryTALLY) February 1, 2022

Recruiting:

First reported by Noles247 FSU has offered a pair of Irvington, NJ teammates.

2023 top WR target Santana Fleming has announced his spring visit plans starting with FSU:

I will be at FSU March 5th we back in full effect! — santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) February 1, 2022

Other Sports:

Bryce Hubbart and Parker Messick were named second-team All-Americans by BaseballAmerica.

Happy belated Birthday to Naheem Mcleod:

Morgan Jones was on fire last week:

Alumni:

Congratulations to Clint Trickett; new QB coach and Offensive Coordinator at Marshall University:

Florida State is one of only two NCAA schools in the country with multiple players in the Top 20 of the World Golf Rankings! #GoNoles @BKoepka @DanielBerger59 pic.twitter.com/H3a3ZPwVWr — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 31, 2022

Devin Vassell is coming into his own: