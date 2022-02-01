 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: The 2022 schedule is here

Friday Night Lights in Doak Campbell Stadium

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Football:

Start planning your weekends; the 2022 schedule has been finalized.

A few of us sat at a virtual table of the round variety to give out some thoughts on the schedule.

The initial thing that jumps out is FSU playing two Friday games including a Black Friday tilt vs. the always hated Florida Gators.

Bruce Warwick has been promoted to Associate AD for football.

Here’s what athletic director Mike Alford had to say about the Friday games:

Recruiting:

First reported by Noles247 FSU has offered a pair of Irvington, NJ teammates.

2023 top WR target Santana Fleming has announced his spring visit plans starting with FSU:

Other Sports:

Bryce Hubbart and Parker Messick were named second-team All-Americans by BaseballAmerica.

Happy belated Birthday to Naheem Mcleod:

Morgan Jones was on fire last week:

Alumni:

Congratulations to Clint Trickett; new QB coach and Offensive Coordinator at Marshall University:

Devin Vassell is coming into his own:

