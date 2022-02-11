 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: LeRoy Butler makes the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Seminole & Green Bay Packer Legend finally gets in

By LastNoleofKrypton
Leroy Butler
Tallahassee Democrat

Alumni:

LeRoy Butler was the only member of the NFL’s 1990 All-Decade team that wasn’t in the Hall of Fame; until now.

Three’s company:

Miami fans are loud on twitter; sometimes FSU players are louder:

Football:

FSU’s entire offensive line might soon have a NIL Deal.

FSU is the latest team to move towards paid jersey sales; now for all the players that opt in you’ll be able to customized jersey with players’ names on them.

Newcomers Daniel Lyons, Bishop Thomas, and Dante Anderson met with the media; the trio of talented of defensive lineman are excited to be home.

Recruiting:

2024 Athlete Mario Craver has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

It’s Opening Day for 6th-ranked softball and the loaded Seminoles are ready for another run at the title:

We are offically one week away from FSU Baseball:

And now that the ACC Network is on Xfinity I won’t miss a game:

Florida State upset Duke at Duke as the Seminoles have been playing some really good basketball lately.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...