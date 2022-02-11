Alumni:

LeRoy Butler was the only member of the NFL’s 1990 All-Decade team that wasn’t in the Hall of Fame; until now.

Three’s company:

FSU Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame#NoleFamily



— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 11, 2022

Miami fans are loud on twitter; sometimes FSU players are louder:

You do understand that we are referred to as "Kicker U" right? Guy before me was an all American, before him an all American, after me all American, after him all American. No big deal tho. And I went 3-1 against Miami…insert Kermit sipping tea here. — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) February 11, 2022

Football:

FSU’s entire offensive line might soon have a NIL Deal.

FSU is the latest team to move towards paid jersey sales; now for all the players that opt in you’ll be able to customized jersey with players’ names on them.

Newcomers Daniel Lyons, Bishop Thomas, and Dante Anderson met with the media; the trio of talented of defensive lineman are excited to be home.

Recruiting:

2024 Athlete Mario Craver has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

It’s Opening Day for 6th-ranked softball and the loaded Seminoles are ready for another run at the title:

We host the JoAnne Graf Classic this weekend!



We host the JoAnne Graf Classic this weekend!

There will be nine games in three days at the Plex starting tomorrow. #OneTribe — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2022

We are offically one week away from FSU Baseball:

Another day closer to February 18 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 10, 2022

And now that the ACC Network is on Xfinity I won’t miss a game:

Check out your #Noles on national TV this season — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 10, 2022

Florida State upset Duke at Duke as the Seminoles have been playing some really good basketball lately.