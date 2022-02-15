 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s the Jordan Travis show in 2022

How high can FSU’s signal caller climb in 2022?

By LastNoleofKrypton

NCAA Football: Florida State at Florida Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Jordan Travis is the man in 2022; can FSU’s signal caller take another leap forward? If he does that’ll spell very good things for FSU as he’s a match-up nightmare when he’s on.

Early bowl season projections see a return to postseason play for FSU.

Florida State is a team to watch for a significant turnaround in 2022.

These rules have absolutely got to go or at least be changed to not be so awful and fun-draining.

Other Sports:

After a 4-0 weekend Softball is up to No. 5:

Opening Day for FSU Baseball is three days away.

Recruiting:

Another OL has entered the portal:

No surprise but in terms of quality entering vs. quality leaving FSU was a big winner in the portal this past winter.

Alumni:

Jalen Ramsey, Super Bowl Champion:

DJ Stewart had his high school jersey retired last night:

