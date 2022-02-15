Football:
Jordan Travis is the man in 2022; can FSU’s signal caller take another leap forward? If he does that’ll spell very good things for FSU as he’s a match-up nightmare when he’s on.
Early bowl season projections see a return to postseason play for FSU.
Florida State is a team to watch for a significant turnaround in 2022.
These rules have absolutely got to go or at least be changed to not be so awful and fun-draining.
Other Sports:
After a 4-0 weekend Softball is up to No. 5:
D1Softball Top 25 Rankings - Week 1
Oklahoma Hold Strong; UCF, Illinois Enter
Oklahoma Hold Strong; UCF, Illinois Enter
Opening Day for FSU Baseball is three days away.
Recruiting:
Another OL has entered the portal:
2017 OL Cole Spencer entered the transfer portal after playing in 45 games at Western Kentucky; named All-Conference after multiple seasons
No surprise but in terms of quality entering vs. quality leaving FSU was a big winner in the portal this past winter.
Alumni:
Jalen Ramsey, Super Bowl Champion:
#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles
DJ Stewart had his high school jersey retired last night:
DJ Stewart jersey retired — congrats to the Os outfielder
