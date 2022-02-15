Football:

Jordan Travis is the man in 2022; can FSU’s signal caller take another leap forward? If he does that’ll spell very good things for FSU as he’s a match-up nightmare when he’s on.

Early bowl season projections see a return to postseason play for FSU.

Florida State is a team to watch for a significant turnaround in 2022.

These rules have absolutely got to go or at least be changed to not be so awful and fun-draining.

Other Sports:

After a 4-0 weekend Softball is up to No. 5:

D1Softball Top 25 Rankings - Week 1



Oklahoma Hold Strong; UCF, Illinois Enter



https://t.co/dwXwisPXBF pic.twitter.com/1zQJWU0YzD — D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 14, 2022

Opening Day for FSU Baseball is three days away.

Recruiting:

Another OL has entered the portal:

2017 OL Cole Spencer entered the transfer portal after playing in 45 games at Western Kentucky; named All-Conference after multiple seasons @WKU_Rivals https://t.co/6ecODoqjCR — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 14, 2022

No surprise but in terms of quality entering vs. quality leaving FSU was a big winner in the portal this past winter.

Alumni:

Jalen Ramsey, Super Bowl Champion:

DJ Stewart had his high school jersey retired last night: