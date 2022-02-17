St. Pete, Clearwater Invitational game thread, preview, how to watch

After an undefeated start to the season, No. 6 Florida State Seminoles softball is going to see where it stands amongst the nation’s elite as it heads to the real Bay Area to take part in the annual St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

It’s an absolute murderer’s row of a schedule, with FSU set to take on No. 15 Tennessee, No. 9 Texas, No. 16 Michigan, No. 24 UCF, and No. 3 UCLA in the span of four days.

The Seminoles have kicked off the season by outscoring opponents 39-5, leading the nation in batting average (.474).

Here’s what our Prince Akeem Joeffer had to say ahead of the tournament:

Even though it was against weaker competition than they will see the next four days, the Noles have looked good so far. Kathryn Sandercock and Danielle Watson have both been masterful in the circle. In 22 innings pitched they have only given up one earned run. Emma Wilson was a bit shaky against South Alabama giving up a pair of runs in her inning of work but she was almost spotless in her outings before the USA game. The lineup looks really good. There are nine players with at least nine at bats on the season and all of them are hitting at least .300 and six of them are hitting at least .400. Obviously, the competition will be stouter in Clearwater but this team has several talented bats. Overall, the team is in about as good a position as can be expected going into this challenging tournament.

All of the games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, culminating with Sunday night’s primetime game vs. UCLA.

Here’s a rundown of the games, from date and time to channel:

How to Watch

Game notes are via FSU Sports Info

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.

Channel: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Florida State is 2-5 all-time against Tennessee. The Noles lost the first four games of the series but are 2-1 since then with their last win coming in 2019. FSU defeated Tennessee 5-2 in Clearwater

No. 9 Texas Longhorns

Friday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

Channel: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Florida State is 4-7 all-time against Texas. The two teams have not met since the 2013 Super Regional in Austin.

No. 16 Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Channel: ACCN

Stream: ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

FSU is 7-25-1 all-time against Michigan. The last time the two teams met was in the 2018 ACC/Big 10 Challenge where they split their two games. In 2014, took two out of three games from Michigan to advance to the World Series.

No. 24 UCF Knights

Sunday, Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

FSU is 22-5 all-time against UCF. The Noles have won 12 straight, including two in last year’s regional.

No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV