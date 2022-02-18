Other Sports:
Worried about the lockout? Don’t be because FSU Baseball is back and they’re taking on the Dukes of James Madison in the first series of the season.
The 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were no match for FSU in game 1 of the Clearwater Invititational.
Starting the weekend off with a ! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RDuhjEJGjB— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 18, 2022
Women’s Hoops continued their late season push towards postseason play as they defeated Boston College last night.
Recruiting:
FSU has offered a four-star offensive tackle that’s originally from Finland.
2023 Four-star DL Monteque Rhames has been offered by Florida State:
I’m truly blessed to receive my 17th offer from @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/Q3o6D9cS2g— Monteque Rhames II (@MRhames31) February 17, 2022
Football:
The does not stop#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/IF52UsST23— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 17, 2022
It’s mailbag time for the latest edition of the Triple Option.
Replacing Jashaun Corbin is a huge task for FSU this offseason; and in case you missed it here’s a chance to learn more about the candidates for those snaps.
Alumni:
Jameis Winston is back on the mend following his ACL injury that cut his impressive season short:
Jameis Winston workout video szn— PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/UNMTAMyRzO
Some sad news to share; as Clarence ‘Pooh Bear’ Williams has passed away after a car accident.
My Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Clarence “Poo Bear” Williams my college teammate. He was my host on my official visit to Florida State. What a great person!! He also confirmed what I was feeling in my heart about Florida State! pic.twitter.com/JCSmHgI21X— Ron Dugans (@r81dugans) February 18, 2022
