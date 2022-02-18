Other Sports:

Worried about the lockout? Don’t be because FSU Baseball is back and they’re taking on the Dukes of James Madison in the first series of the season.

The 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were no match for FSU in game 1 of the Clearwater Invititational.

Starting the weekend off with a ! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RDuhjEJGjB — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 18, 2022

Women’s Hoops continued their late season push towards postseason play as they defeated Boston College last night.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered a four-star offensive tackle that’s originally from Finland.

2023 Four-star DL Monteque Rhames has been offered by Florida State:

I’m truly blessed to receive my 17th offer from @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/Q3o6D9cS2g — Monteque Rhames II (@MRhames31) February 17, 2022

Football:

It’s mailbag time for the latest edition of the Triple Option.

Replacing Jashaun Corbin is a huge task for FSU this offseason; and in case you missed it here’s a chance to learn more about the candidates for those snaps.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston is back on the mend following his ACL injury that cut his impressive season short:

Jameis Winston workout video szn

pic.twitter.com/UNMTAMyRzO — PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2022

Some sad news to share; as Clarence ‘Pooh Bear’ Williams has passed away after a car accident.