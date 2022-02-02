FSU vs. Clemson: Game thread, preview, how to watch

It was all good just a week ago.

Florida State Seminoles basketball, after a six-game winning streak that included wins vs. Miami (twice) and Duke, is on a two-game losing skid that’s consisted of back-to-back double-digit losses to the team occupying the bottom of the ACC standings.

The most recent was to Virginia Tech, who went absolutely unconscious from the three-point line, shooting a ridiculous 72% in an 85-72 loss.

FSU’s efforts to stay on the right side of the bubble will begin again tonight vs. Clemson, who themselves are on a hot-shooting streak.

“We’re going on the road against a Clemson team that is very similar to Virginia Tech in that they shoot the ball extremely well — They’re the second-best three-point shooting team in the conference.” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said of the Tigers, who are shooting roughly 39% from the three this season. “We know we have our hands full and we need to be at our very, very best.”

Despite the shooting prowess, the Tigers have won just one of their last five games, a home matchup vs. Pitt. Clemson is 7-2 playing at home this season.

That’s where FSU vs. Clemson will tip off tonight at 7 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Game notes, via Clemson