Other Sports:

FSU Softball made it’s claim for No.1 over the weekend. FSU went 5-0 in the Clearwater Invitational with all five victories coming against ranked opponents including No. 9 Texas and No. 3 UCLA.

Power arms and a relentless lineup; this year’s baseball team is going to be fun.

Bryce Hubbard is the ACC Pitcher of the week.

FSU Basketball drops its second game in a row to Boston College.

Women’s Basketball couldn’t get it done vs. 24th ranked North Carolina.

Football:

Jordan Travis got it done in the redzone last year:

The NIL era faces unique challenges in the state of Florida.

There are so many new faces at wide receiver and tight end it’s going to take a minute to learn them all; luckily for FSU fans our spring preview is exactly what they need.

When they’re not in the weight room or doing early morning conditioning known as the ‘Tour of Duty’ FSU football players can be found at the local Boys & Girls Club.

The Garnet and Gold game has a new sponsor:

Tickets for the Garnet & Gold Spring Game presented by Whataburger are now available for Golden Chiefs and above.



Tickets for the general public go on sale March 1.



Recruiting:

FSU made Daemon Fagan’s top eight: