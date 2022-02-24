 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Softball continues early season success, tennis moves up the ranks

New, 4 comments

Noles remain undefeated.

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #1

RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #12

Football

Florida State has made their plans for the football facility well known, as they look to modernize their amenities.

Redshirt freshman Joshua Burrell joins Packer and Durham on the ACC Network during #UNITYWeek.

As we enter the second half of the Spring semester, FSU football highlights their academic all-stars:

Florida State athletes CJ Campbell and Nina Kucheran give their thoughts on what unity means to them.

Former FSU linebacker Reggie Northrup has been selected to the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

Seminoles guard Dillan Gibbons has announced a new member of the Big Man Heart family, partnering with Jamion Franklin from Duke University.

Famous Jamies is a man of the people:

Basketball

Be sure to checkout Florida States LYFE as FSU highlights their involvement during #UNITYWeek.

The 14-12 Noles will take on No.22 Georgia Tech tonight at 6:00 ET in their final home game of the season.

FSU basketball star Morgan Jones and swimmer Max McCusker share their thoughts on what #UNITYWeek means to them:

Class of 2022 four-star FSU commit recently had surgery on his torn ACL and will look to make a speedy recovery in Tallahassee as he prepares for his freshman season.

Softball

Florida State softball advances to 11-0 an 8-3 victory at home.

Here is the article describing how FSU has stayed unbeaten and who they’ll face in the near future.

All Sports

Seminoles star Gabby Carle continues to add to her more than impressive resume:

Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Madril have been practicing for the United States U-23 national team as they prepare for the Thorns Spring Invitational.

Florida States earns the No.24 spot in the latest UTSA rankings after a solid week from singles and doubles.

The Seminoles move from No.18 to No.20 in the UTSA rankings.

Track and field star Adriaan Wildschutt with some words of wisdom as he leads the Noles in yet another meet:

Both the men’s and women's team will spend the rest of the week in Blacksburg for the ACC Indoor Championship.

Three of the Seminoles beach volleyball players have received votes for the CCSA Preseason All-Conference Team.

Senior Amelia Williamson has shown Seminole fans that she hasn’t skipped a beat after an incredible run in the Moon Invitational. The Noles last played on October 31st of 2021.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...