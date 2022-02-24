Noles News: Softball continues early season success, tennis moves up the ranks

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State has made their plans for the football facility well known, as they look to modernize their amenities.

Redshirt freshman Joshua Burrell joins Packer and Durham on the ACC Network during #UNITYWeek.

As we enter the second half of the Spring semester, FSU football highlights their academic all-stars:

Florida State athletes CJ Campbell and Nina Kucheran give their thoughts on what unity means to them.

Former FSU linebacker Reggie Northrup has been selected to the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

Compensatory Pick: Welcome to Houston, Reggie Northrup!



We have added another ILB selection, as a result of passing on a previous pick. pic.twitter.com/dNzK1YYvsM — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 23, 2022

Seminoles guard Dillan Gibbons has announced a new member of the Big Man Heart family, partnering with Jamion Franklin from Duke University.

I am grateful for the opportunity to share your story and excited to have you on my team! @BigManBigHeart_ https://t.co/NBt6EFgHhY — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) February 24, 2022

Famous Jamies is a man of the people:

Jamies Winston rehab update. Looking faster and more explosive … pic.twitter.com/ttHVRpLbIZ — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) February 22, 2022

Basketball

Be sure to checkout Florida States LYFE as FSU highlights their involvement during #UNITYWeek.

LYFE ( ): group on campus that offers culturally relevant & student-driven programming



Engagement in the community & hosting events like the LYFE Carnival are ways they are getting involved at FSU!#OneTribe | #UNITYWeek pic.twitter.com/njXLdriMil — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 23, 2022

The 14-12 Noles will take on No.22 Georgia Tech tonight at 6:00 ET in their final home game of the season.

On Thursday we will celebrate our FIVE seniors during pre-game vs. No. 22 Georgia Tech #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) February 23, 2022

FSU basketball star Morgan Jones and swimmer Max McCusker share their thoughts on what #UNITYWeek means to them:

Class of 2022 four-star FSU commit recently had surgery on his torn ACL and will look to make a speedy recovery in Tallahassee as he prepares for his freshman season.

Thanks everyone for your prayers❤️, surgery was a success!! pic.twitter.com/q1QbvOABkb — De'Ante Green (@DeAnteGreen35) February 23, 2022

Softball

Florida State softball advances to 11-0 an 8-3 victory at home.

NOLES WIN!!!!



Florida State improves to 11-0! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6jQhNDXc8W — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2022

Here is the article describing how FSU has stayed unbeaten and who they’ll face in the near future.

Florida State stays unbeaten with an 8-3 win over FAMU! #OneTribehttps://t.co/eOFFvRKJNV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2022

All Sports

Seminoles star Gabby Carle continues to add to her more than impressive resume:

Gabby is one of three Seminoles to win the ACC Postgraduate Scholarship! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/Fzv4EE9Gof pic.twitter.com/GCzWO5g9YQ — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 23, 2022

Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Madril have been practicing for the United States U-23 national team as they prepare for the Thorns Spring Invitational.

Emily and Jenna are on the @USYNT U-23 Team for the 2022 Thorns Spring Invitational! #OneTribe https://t.co/cPXc0V1SUT — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 23, 2022

Florida States earns the No.24 spot in the latest UTSA rankings after a solid week from singles and doubles.

The Seminoles move from No.18 to No.20 in the UTSA rankings.

Track and field star Adriaan Wildschutt with some words of wisdom as he leads the Noles in yet another meet:

Both the men’s and women's team will spend the rest of the week in Blacksburg for the ACC Indoor Championship.

Three of the Seminoles beach volleyball players have received votes for the CCSA Preseason All-Conference Team.

Florida State places three on the CCSA Preseason All-Conference Team!



: https://t.co/uxxq1vWida pic.twitter.com/uBOW9U0KWU — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) February 23, 2022

Senior Amelia Williamson has shown Seminole fans that she hasn’t skipped a beat after an incredible run in the Moon Invitational. The Noles last played on October 31st of 2021.