Football:

The dates for the annual coaching social and clinics have arrived:

The offseason work continues:

Mike Norvell joined ESPN radio for a short interview.

Dave Doeren has been extended through 2026.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered three-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil.

FSU has also offered three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess from New Palestine, Indiana.

Other Sports:

Softball viewership is on the rise:

It is great to bring this amazing game to so many people! #OneTribe https://t.co/9PdwgtAF7h — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2022

11-0 Softball will take on Hofstra and Indiana this weekend in the Unconquered Invitational.

A big weekend on the diamond as FSU takes on Samford.

Women’s Basketball got a huge win as they held on to beat 22nd ranked Georgia Tech in overtime.

Alumni:

Producing quality men and quality football players is the Florida State way:

Florida State’s Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and Anquan Boldin have all been honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/v0JBPjevss — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 24, 2022

Scottie Barnes is following suit: