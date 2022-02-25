 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Spring football draws near as baseball takes on Samford

FSU offers a couple of offensive tackles

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Florida State at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

The dates for the annual coaching social and clinics have arrived:

The offseason work continues:

Mike Norvell joined ESPN radio for a short interview.

Dave Doeren has been extended through 2026.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered three-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil.

FSU has also offered three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess from New Palestine, Indiana.

Other Sports:

Softball viewership is on the rise:

11-0 Softball will take on Hofstra and Indiana this weekend in the Unconquered Invitational.

A big weekend on the diamond as FSU takes on Samford.

Women’s Basketball got a huge win as they held on to beat 22nd ranked Georgia Tech in overtime.

Alumni:

Producing quality men and quality football players is the Florida State way:

Scottie Barnes is following suit:

