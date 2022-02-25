Football:
The dates for the annual coaching social and clinics have arrived:
The offseason work continues:
Rise and #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/L8mizrhrn4— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 24, 2022
Mike Norvell joined ESPN radio for a short interview.
Dave Doeren has been extended through 2026.
Recruiting:
FSU has offered three-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil.
FSU has also offered three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess from New Palestine, Indiana.
Other Sports:
Softball viewership is on the rise:
It is great to bring this amazing game to so many people! #OneTribe https://t.co/9PdwgtAF7h— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2022
11-0 Softball will take on Hofstra and Indiana this weekend in the Unconquered Invitational.
A big weekend on the diamond as FSU takes on Samford.
Women’s Basketball got a huge win as they held on to beat 22nd ranked Georgia Tech in overtime.
Alumni:
Producing quality men and quality football players is the Florida State way:
Florida State’s Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and Anquan Boldin have all been honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/v0JBPjevss— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 24, 2022
Scottie Barnes is following suit:
Scottie Barnes is doing work in his community pic.twitter.com/rdm69w2xAv— Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) February 24, 2022
