Football:

Mycah Pittman has a very popular youtube channel:

DAY IN THE LIFE OF A STUDENT ATHLETE! GO CHECK OUT FIRST EVER FSU VLOG! #GoNoles https://t.co/ZEVplfWfRn pic.twitter.com/XfZ5m1Beq8 — MJP (@MycahPittman) February 3, 2022

Nearly 2,000 ACC fans were surveyed about the current state of the conference. (Requires subscription to the athletic)

After heading to Mobile to support his players at the Senior Bowl Mike Norvell appeared on Packer & Durham yesterday morning:

Recruiting:

FSU has offered four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman.

They’ve also offered four-star in-state athlete Wilky Denaud.

2023 edge rusher Antonio Camon was offered by Adam Fuller:

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball missed an opportunity to get back on the bubble as they fell to NC State.

With both hoops squads heading in the wrong direction this could be the first year since 2004 where FSU is not represented at the NCAA tournament.

Things project to better in the Spring as FSU Baseball and Softball are projected to have strong, potentially elite teams this year. FSU Baseball is the preseason favorite in the ACC.

Here are the latest notes from practice.

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson had one goal at the Senior Bowl; to his improve draft stock. According to many scouts on hand he has nothing left to prove:

I do not see FSU edge Jermaine Johnson on the field for the final day of Senior Bowl practice. Didn’t see him hurt at all yesterday. Very likely opting to sit out after being the biggest winner at this event the last two days. Better get him into your first round mocks. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 3, 2022

The Rams moved Jalen Ramsey back to his college position of Star this year and he continued to play at an All-Pro level: