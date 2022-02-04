 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: A Day in the life of a FSU football player

New, 7 comments

FSU Baseball tabbed preseason favorite in the ACC

By LastNoleofKrypton

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Florida State at North Carolina James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Mycah Pittman has a very popular youtube channel:

Nearly 2,000 ACC fans were surveyed about the current state of the conference. (Requires subscription to the athletic)

After heading to Mobile to support his players at the Senior Bowl Mike Norvell appeared on Packer & Durham yesterday morning:

Recruiting:

FSU has offered four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman.

They’ve also offered four-star in-state athlete Wilky Denaud.

2023 edge rusher Antonio Camon was offered by Adam Fuller:

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball missed an opportunity to get back on the bubble as they fell to NC State.

With both hoops squads heading in the wrong direction this could be the first year since 2004 where FSU is not represented at the NCAA tournament.

Things project to better in the Spring as FSU Baseball and Softball are projected to have strong, potentially elite teams this year. FSU Baseball is the preseason favorite in the ACC.

Here are the latest notes from practice.

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson had one goal at the Senior Bowl; to his improve draft stock. According to many scouts on hand he has nothing left to prove:

The Rams moved Jalen Ramsey back to his college position of Star this year and he continued to play at an All-Pro level:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...