Alumni:

After a dominating week at the Senior Bowl Jermaine Johnson has seen his stock skyrocket like a new iPhone release:

In his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 6.0, @TheJoeMarino sent Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson to New York at No.10 overall



Jets fans, how would you like to see Johnson join the defensive unit?



: https://t.co/6HAStbESs3 #FrontOffice33 | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dGmODdUaNR — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 7, 2022

Congratulations to Sarah Fuller for signing with Aurora FC:

BREAKING NEWS: Thrilled to welcome goalkeeper & groundbreaker @SarahFuller_27 as our first player signing. “Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person,” said @NicoleLukic5. “Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us." #WeAreAurora pic.twitter.com/YRagJ3QvUi — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) February 7, 2022

Football:

Every game is important but some weekends are more important than others:

Florida State has four new off-field additions to Norvell’s staff.

Miami has a new DB coach:

Sources: Georgia secondary coach Jahmile Addae has agreed to a two-year deal to become the new secondary coach at the University of Miami. He was one of the country’s top recruiters in 2021. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 8, 2022

The Seminole Wrap went back into the schedule and how it breaks for FSU.

In the next few weeks we’ll be previewing the position groups for the upcoming season which means spring is in the air.

Other Sports:

Single game softball tickets are available; get them while they’re offering.

FSU is reeling physically but the ‘Noles will keep fighting.

Recruiting:

Four-star 2023 CB Braxton Myers has FSU in his top 12: