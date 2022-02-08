 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Jermaine Johnson moves into the top 10?

New, 11 comments

FSU football announces four new off-field staff members

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Alumni:

After a dominating week at the Senior Bowl Jermaine Johnson has seen his stock skyrocket like a new iPhone release:

Congratulations to Sarah Fuller for signing with Aurora FC:

Football:

Every game is important but some weekends are more important than others:

Florida State has four new off-field additions to Norvell’s staff.

Miami has a new DB coach:

The Seminole Wrap went back into the schedule and how it breaks for FSU.

In the next few weeks we’ll be previewing the position groups for the upcoming season which means spring is in the air.

Other Sports:

Single game softball tickets are available; get them while they’re offering.

FSU is reeling physically but the ‘Noles will keep fighting.

Recruiting:

Four-star 2023 CB Braxton Myers has FSU in his top 12:

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...