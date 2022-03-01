Football:
With spring practice starting on Saturday we’re wrapping up our spring position preview series; yesterday was all about the defensive backs.
Which college football team has the most to prove in 2022?
In-game attendance is down across the board in college football; tailgating is fun but it’s hard to compete against an OLED TV and air conditioning from the comfort of your couch.
Other Sports:
Parker Messick was named ACC pitcher of the week.
Matthew Cleveland was named ACC freshman of the week:
Matthew’s buzzer beater earns him #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/ZcP9VrL4Uc— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 28, 2022
FSU puts its undefeated record on the line today at 6pm vs. FAMU:
We head across town tomorrow to take on FAMU at 6 pm! #OneTribehttps://t.co/h93HRU1D6t— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 28, 2022
A model of consistency:
Based on a full conference schedule, the #Noles have won or more ACC games for 7️⃣ consecutive seasons #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/arGMNj2my2— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) February 28, 2022
Alumni:
Daniel Jeremiah’s latest big board has Jermaine climbing to 11th; 9 spots up since his last big board post-senior bowl.
How high can JJ climb as the combine kicks off on Thursday?
Scottie Barnes finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists:
SCOTTIE BARNES DID THIS IN THE FIRST HALF pic.twitter.com/2NFHzhPpIx— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2022
Jameis Winston continues his fast track recovery from his ACL tear:
Free-agent-to-be QB Jameis Winston is running today for the first time since undergoing surgery on the left ACL he tore Oct. 31 vs. the Buccaneers, by Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM pic.twitter.com/Lt3aH4hgRX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2022
BIG… BIGGER THAN https://t.co/JJdmtMgiaz— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 28, 2022
Loading comments...