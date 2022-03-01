Football:

With spring practice starting on Saturday we’re wrapping up our spring position preview series; yesterday was all about the defensive backs.

Which college football team has the most to prove in 2022?

In-game attendance is down across the board in college football; tailgating is fun but it’s hard to compete against an OLED TV and air conditioning from the comfort of your couch.

Other Sports:

Parker Messick was named ACC pitcher of the week.

Matthew Cleveland was named ACC freshman of the week:

FSU puts its undefeated record on the line today at 6pm vs. FAMU:

We head across town tomorrow to take on FAMU at 6 pm! #OneTribehttps://t.co/h93HRU1D6t — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 28, 2022

A model of consistency:

Based on a full conference schedule, the #Noles have won or more ACC games for 7️⃣ consecutive seasons #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/arGMNj2my2 — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) February 28, 2022

Alumni:

Daniel Jeremiah’s latest big board has Jermaine climbing to 11th; 9 spots up since his last big board post-senior bowl.

How high can JJ climb as the combine kicks off on Thursday?

Scottie Barnes finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists:

SCOTTIE BARNES DID THIS IN THE FIRST HALF pic.twitter.com/2NFHzhPpIx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2022

Jameis Winston continues his fast track recovery from his ACL tear: