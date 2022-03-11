 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU wraps first week of spring practice

Softball moves to 20-1 on the season

By LastNoleofKrypton

Football:

Defensive newcomers are already making their presence known.

Sights and sounds from the first week of practice and the first day in full pads.

FSU’s second opponent received its notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Athlon says that FSU is the sixth-best team in the ACC.

Recruiting:

Rivals released its initial 2024 rankings making FSU commitment Kam Davis 35th in the nation:

He’s an early composite Five-Star.

Other Sports:

Everybody welcome Gwyn Rhodes; she’ll be covering Softball on TN and here’s her recap of the victory over Furman yesterday.

Now when you talk about FSU Softball you can say sponsored by Madison Social:

Today’s game against Wake Forest will air nationally on the ACC Network:

Alumni:

Sean Payton is a firm believer in Jameis Winston:

Lamarcus Joyner has resigned with the Jets for Year 9 in the NFL:

