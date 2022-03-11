Football:

Defensive newcomers are already making their presence known.

Sights and sounds from the first week of practice and the first day in full pads.

FSU’s second opponent received its notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Athlon says that FSU is the sixth-best team in the ACC.

Recruiting:

Rivals released its initial 2024 rankings making FSU commitment Kam Davis 35th in the nation:

He’s an early composite Five-Star.

Other Sports:

Everybody welcome Gwyn Rhodes; she’ll be covering Softball on TN and here’s her recap of the victory over Furman yesterday.

Now when you talk about FSU Softball you can say sponsored by Madison Social:

Welcome to the MadSo athlete era. All of the 26 members of @FSU_Softball team are officially MadSo athletes. To launch this program we have created a collection of merch that will have a portion of each product sold go back to the players.



Purchase at https://t.co/GSIoeMKdVG pic.twitter.com/OSpmWfC5m0 — Madison Social (@MadisonSocial) March 11, 2022

Today’s game against Wake Forest will air nationally on the ACC Network:

Friday’s game at Wake Forest will now be at 3:00pm and air nationally on ACC Network pic.twitter.com/MudTEFpwZR — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 10, 2022

Alumni:

Sean Payton is a firm believer in Jameis Winston:

MUST LISTEN: Sean Payton on Jameis Winston



He addresses lazy media narratives, Jameis as a QB & leader. Extremely optimistic on Jameis’ future in the @NFL



FULL INTERVIEW ON @1057TheFan https://t.co/XVQrE5b6rI#NFL #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/mOgH1DOTFJ — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) March 10, 2022

Lamarcus Joyner has resigned with the Jets for Year 9 in the NFL: