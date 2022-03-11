Football:
Defensive newcomers are already making their presence known.
Sights and sounds from the first week of practice and the first day in full pads.
FSU’s second opponent received its notice of allegations from the NCAA.
Athlon says that FSU is the sixth-best team in the ACC.
Recruiting:
Rivals released its initial 2024 rankings making FSU commitment Kam Davis 35th in the nation:
Blessed to be rated an 4⭐️ on @Rivals and the number 35 ranked player in the nation . @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @FSUFootball @Gilbert14Johnny @DoughertyHigh @DemetricDWarren @harrison2121 pic.twitter.com/5X2oabME6p— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) March 9, 2022
He’s an early composite Five-Star.
Other Sports:
Everybody welcome Gwyn Rhodes; she’ll be covering Softball on TN and here’s her recap of the victory over Furman yesterday.
Now when you talk about FSU Softball you can say sponsored by Madison Social:
Welcome to the MadSo athlete era. All of the 26 members of @FSU_Softball team are officially MadSo athletes. To launch this program we have created a collection of merch that will have a portion of each product sold go back to the players.— Madison Social (@MadisonSocial) March 11, 2022
Purchase at https://t.co/GSIoeMKdVG pic.twitter.com/OSpmWfC5m0
Today’s game against Wake Forest will air nationally on the ACC Network:
Friday’s game at Wake Forest will now be at 3:00pm and air nationally on ACC Network pic.twitter.com/MudTEFpwZR— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 10, 2022
| Wake Forest#Noles pic.twitter.com/RCBBEpyC1W— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 10, 2022
Alumni:
Sean Payton is a firm believer in Jameis Winston:
MUST LISTEN: Sean Payton on Jameis Winston— Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) March 10, 2022
He addresses lazy media narratives, Jameis as a QB & leader. Extremely optimistic on Jameis’ future in the @NFL
FULL INTERVIEW ON @1057TheFan https://t.co/XVQrE5b6rI#NFL #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/mOgH1DOTFJ
Lamarcus Joyner has resigned with the Jets for Year 9 in the NFL:
Veteran S Lamarcus Joyner is re-signing a one-year deal with the NY Jets, per his agent @SunnyTheAgent.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022
It was great having our #NFLNoles back home and honoring Pro Football Hall of Famer @leap36 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/53jDCl6MQx— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 10, 2022
