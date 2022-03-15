 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Is 2022’s next breakout star on FSU’s campus?

No. 8 Baseball takes on No.13 Florida in Gainesville.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Azareye’h Thomas-Twitter Account

Football:

Congratulations to Odell Haggins:

From Albany to Florida State; the improbable story of Jared Verse.

Azareye’h Thomas’ goal is to get better every day and so far he’s meeting that goal.

Tyler Van Dyke, Jared Verse, Jahmyr Gibbs? Who’s the next big breakout star in college football?

Recruiting:

Class of 2024 five-star RB Jerrick Gibson has been offered by Florida State.

FSU commitment Randy Pittman was one of the top performers at the Pylon Atlanta 7-on-7 tournament.

Pittman was nothing but productive on both Saturday and Sunday for C3 Elite. He might be shaped more like an h-back than he is a traditional tight end, but he found a way to create separation and essentially take over games. Pittman, who also averaged 13.4 points per game on the hardwood this winter for Lynn Haven (Fla.) A. Crawford Mosley, could in some ways be compared to current NFL Draft hopeful and former Maryland star Chigoziem Okonkwo. He has been committed to the Seminoles since March of last year.

Next stop, Florida State for FSU signee Chandler Jackson:

Other Sports:

Big week ahead for the Softball team:

FSU Baseball remains highly ranked:

Tonight’s game the 13th-ranked Gators will air on the SEC Network.

Alumni:

Year 9 in the NFL for Terrence Brooks will be with the Houston Texans:

