Football:

Congratulations to Odell Haggins:

Congratulations to our own Odell Haggins on his selection to the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame!!



From Albany to Florida State; the improbable story of Jared Verse.

Azareye’h Thomas’ goal is to get better every day and so far he’s meeting that goal.

Tyler Van Dyke, Jared Verse, Jahmyr Gibbs? Who’s the next big breakout star in college football?

Recruiting:

Class of 2024 five-star RB Jerrick Gibson has been offered by Florida State.

FSU commitment Randy Pittman was one of the top performers at the Pylon Atlanta 7-on-7 tournament.

Pittman was nothing but productive on both Saturday and Sunday for C3 Elite. He might be shaped more like an h-back than he is a traditional tight end, but he found a way to create separation and essentially take over games. Pittman, who also averaged 13.4 points per game on the hardwood this winter for Lynn Haven (Fla.) A. Crawford Mosley, could in some ways be compared to current NFL Draft hopeful and former Maryland star Chigoziem Okonkwo. He has been committed to the Seminoles since March of last year.

Next stop, Florida State for FSU signee Chandler Jackson:

Other Sports:

Come watch your #Noles play in the First Four on Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.



Get your

Big week ahead for the Softball team:

Seminole Fans! Here’s a heads up for THIS WEEK IN SEMINOLE SOFTBALL!



Friday: Bring a canned food item for the Food for Thought Pantry and enter a chance to win a FSU Fan Prize!



Saturday: Bat Out BC with us with free mini bats!



Sunday: Join us at Area 51!

FSU Baseball remains highly ranked:

#FSU baseball in the rankings:



D1Baseball: #8

Baseball America: #8

#FSU baseball in the rankings:

D1Baseball: #8

Baseball America: #8

Perfect Game: #13

Tonight’s game the 13th-ranked Gators will air on the SEC Network.

Alumni:

Year 9 in the NFL for Terrence Brooks will be with the Houston Texans: