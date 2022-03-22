Other Sports:

For the first time in 25 years FSU will have a new permanent head coach of Women’s Basketball as Legendary, 4-time Coach of the Year, Sue Semrau is calling it a career.

Baseball remains firmly in the top ten after another series win:

#FSU baseball in the rankings:



D1Baseball: #7

Baseball America: #8

Perfect Game: #10 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 21, 2022

Softball moved to 27-2 following a series victory over Boston College.

A dominant second round has us leading the All-American Intercollegiate by 17 strokes at 7-under!



Time to finish off the field on Tuesday #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BhuOqgR4B8 — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 22, 2022

Football:

FSU’s new look locker room looks fantastic:

Athletic Director Michael Alford says there’s more to come:

Thank you members of @SeminoleBooster, sports architects @Populous and local @TalChamber company Mad Dog Construction for all the work on the new @FSUFootball locker room. Just one of the many @Seminoles Athletics projects on the horizon. #PardonOurDust #MoreToCome #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/TQCeUBdNji — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) March 21, 2022

Recruiting:

2022 Five-Star Julian Phillips has heard from five schools including Florida State:

2022 5 ⭐️ Julian Phillips (@ju1ianphillips) has heard from the following schools since reopening his recruitment:



- Auburn

- Florida State

- Gonzaga

- USC

- Tennessee @LinkHoops @Donyes @UStarsse @taron1983 — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) March 21, 2022

Five-Star 2023 WR Shelton Sampson, Jr. has FSU in his top five.

It might be time for some kind of regulatory body to step in after the latest announcement to Tennessee.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston now has 28 million reasons to stay in New Orleans:

The #Saints are re-signing QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal with a base value of $28 million, including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



So after missing out on Deshaun Watson, New Orleans turns to an old friend at QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

FSU’s Pro day will be held on March 29th.