Florida State football, recruiting news: Inside FSU’s brand new locker room

Legendary FSU coach Sue Semrau retires.

Other Sports:

For the first time in 25 years FSU will have a new permanent head coach of Women’s Basketball as Legendary, 4-time Coach of the Year, Sue Semrau is calling it a career.

Baseball remains firmly in the top ten after another series win:

Softball moved to 27-2 following a series victory over Boston College.

Football:

FSU’s new look locker room looks fantastic:

Athletic Director Michael Alford says there’s more to come:

Recruiting:

2022 Five-Star Julian Phillips has heard from five schools including Florida State:

Five-Star 2023 WR Shelton Sampson, Jr. has FSU in his top five.

It might be time for some kind of regulatory body to step in after the latest announcement to Tennessee.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston now has 28 million reasons to stay in New Orleans:

FSU’s Pro day will be held on March 29th.

