Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s Pro Day in Tallahassee

Jermaine Johnson receives special honor

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Mark Schlabach thinks FSU might be the biggest surprise of 2022.

Pat Narduzzi just got an 8-year extension.

In case you missed it all of the Pro Day interviews are available.

Jermaine Johnson was surprised by Mike Alford during his interview:

Recruiting:

FSU’s newest 2024 commitment is a fearless leader:

2023 Four-star DE Dylan Stephenson visited FSU this past weekend:

Other Sports:

Baseball is climbing up the rankings:

Everyone has a favorite win but when you’ve got 800 of them that’s a lot of options to choose from.

Alumni:

We’ll be seeing more of this in Atlanta as Auden Tate has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons:

