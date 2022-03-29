Football:

Mark Schlabach thinks FSU might be the biggest surprise of 2022.

Pat Narduzzi just got an 8-year extension.

In case you missed it all of the Pro Day interviews are available.

Jermaine Johnson was surprised by Mike Alford during his interview:

Recruiting:

FSU’s newest 2024 commitment is a fearless leader:

Kromenhoek goes in depth about his commitment over the weekend here: https://t.co/4hiRHbK1DT pic.twitter.com/n4KRG0bz9c — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) March 28, 2022

2023 Four-star DE Dylan Stephenson visited FSU this past weekend:

Had a great time meeting the coaches and the staff at Florida State University. Thank you @Coach_Norvell and @FSUCoachJP for your warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/n8GT8825cM — Dylan Stephenson (@Dstephenson24) March 25, 2022

Other Sports:

Baseball is climbing up the rankings:

#FSU baseball in the rankings:



D1Baseball: #5

Baseball America: #5

Perfect Game: #8 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 28, 2022

Everyone has a favorite win but when you’ve got 800 of them that’s a lot of options to choose from.

Alumni:

We’ll be seeing more of this in Atlanta as Auden Tate has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons: