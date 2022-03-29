Football:
Mark Schlabach thinks FSU might be the biggest surprise of 2022.
Pat Narduzzi just got an 8-year extension.
In case you missed it all of the Pro Day interviews are available.
Jermaine Johnson was surprised by Mike Alford during his interview:
Recruiting:
FSU’s newest 2024 commitment is a fearless leader:
What is Florida State getting in new 2024 QB Luke Kromenhoek? A fearless leader.— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) March 28, 2022
Kromenhoek goes in depth about his commitment over the weekend here: https://t.co/4hiRHbK1DT pic.twitter.com/n4KRG0bz9c
2023 Four-star DE Dylan Stephenson visited FSU this past weekend:
Had a great time meeting the coaches and the staff at Florida State University. Thank you @Coach_Norvell and @FSUCoachJP for your warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/n8GT8825cM— Dylan Stephenson (@Dstephenson24) March 25, 2022
Other Sports:
Baseball is climbing up the rankings:
#FSU baseball in the rankings:— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 28, 2022
D1Baseball: #5
Baseball America: #5
Perfect Game: #8
Everyone has a favorite win but when you’ve got 800 of them that’s a lot of options to choose from.
Alumni:
We’ll be seeing more of this in Atlanta as Auden Tate has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons:
Auden Tate WR1pic.twitter.com/LoXE5fWzzv— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 28, 2022
Welcome to the ️, @lil_t8te! pic.twitter.com/vQn2jZdq2g— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 28, 2022
Loading comments...