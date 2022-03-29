Florida State football: Observations from 2022 Pro Day

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles held their annual Pro Day on Tuesday morning showing off their skills and measurables to a number of NFL scouts. All 32 NFL teams were in attendance, with the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers having lengthy conversations with running back Jashaun Corbin. Defensive lineman Keir Thomas also had an extended conversation with Carolina Panthers after the day concluded.

Quarterback McKenzie Milton, running back Jashaun Corbin, tight end Jordan Wilson, wide receiver Andrew Parchment, linebackers DeCalon Brooks and Emmett Rice, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, defensive lineman Keir Thomas, and defensive back Meiko Dotson all participated while garnering cheers from teammates through the day.

More than 40 scouts and team representatives were in the IPF this morning!#NFLNoles | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/4KVisiyTcO — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 29, 2022

Dotson ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and put up 25 reps on the bench press while Corbin had a 9’10 broad jump and put up 11. Johnson was limited in his participation but did 26 reps on the bench and a 4.58 at the NFL Combine

Dotson had this to say about the teams who have shown interest in him:

“Most of the feedback I got was seeing if I was healthy, how well would I perform or whatnot but for me, it’s been in my head I know what type of guy I am you know? I don't really boast it or talk much.”

“I know what type of guy I am. I know what type of player I am. So for me, I know once that I’m at this level of health and I’m back to that level like you will really see who I am.”

Video from our scout David Wells at @FSUFootball Pro Day today of RB Jashaun Corbin



Corbin jumped out on film with flashes of really impressive pass catching ability at FSU. Strong Pro Day workout today as a pass catcher. Firmly a Top-3-5 round pick.#ShrineBowl #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8YbBrgR7Uz — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 29, 2022

Here are some of the stats from the day:

Jashaun Corbin:

Vertical Jump — 34’’

Broad Jump — 9’10’’

Pro Shuttle — 4.3

Three Cone — 6.9

Keir Thomas

Bench - 19

Vertical Jump -- 28.5’’

Broad Jump — 9’.0’’

40-yard dash — 4.94

Devontay Love-Taylor

Bench — 20

Vertical Jump — 24.5’’

40-yard dash — 5.64

Three cone — 8.38

*Love-Taylor was also working out at the center position.

Andrew Parchment

Bench press — 14

Vertical jump — 33.5’’

Broad Jump — 10’2’’

40-yard dash — 4.6

Pro Shuttle — 4.38

Jordan Wilson

Bench Press — 19

Vertical Jump —31.5’’

Broad Jump — 8’10’’

40-yard dash — 4.91

Pro Shuttle. — 4.40

Meiko Dotson

Bench Press — 25

Verticle Jump — 32.5’’

Broad Jump — 10’

40-yard dash — 4.54

Pro Shuttle — 4.5

DeCalon Brooks

Bench Press — 15

Vertical Jump — 29.5’’

Broad Jump — 9’10’’

Emmett Rice

Bench Press — 16

Vertical Jump — 31.5’’

40-yard dash — 4.8

Broad jump — 9’10’’

McKenzie Milton

Vertical Jump — 29.5 ‘‘

Broad Jump — 9’1’’

40-yard dash — 4.96

Pro Shuttle — 4.42