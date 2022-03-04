 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Spring football has arrived, Softball enters ACC play 17-0

Bryce Hubbart is the Baseball Writers’ Association pitcher of the month

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Sports Information

Football:

We wrapped up our spring practice position preview series just in time because FSU opens spring practice tomorrow.

Recruiting:

It’s the biggest recruiting weekend of the cycle so far as FSU hosts the first of its Elite Junior Days this weekend.

The 2023 cycle is just getting started.

Other Sports:

The leader of the 17-0 Seminoles joined Packer and Durham yesterday for an interview:

Bryce Hubbart is the pitcher of the month:

Women’s Basketball is one big win away from cementing its place in the NCAA Tournament.

Alumni:

It’s a big weekend for Jermaine Johnson and Jashaun Corbin at the NFL Combine:

Evan Mobley is the favorite but Scottie Barnes is making a run at the rookie of the year award:

