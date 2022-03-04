Football:

We wrapped up our spring practice position preview series just in time because FSU opens spring practice tomorrow.

Recruiting:

It’s the biggest recruiting weekend of the cycle so far as FSU hosts the first of its Elite Junior Days this weekend.

The 2023 cycle is just getting started.

Other Sports:

The leader of the 17-0 Seminoles joined Packer and Durham yesterday for an interview:

If you missed @Coach_Alameda on Packer and Durham this morning, check out the full interview here! #OneTribehttps://t.co/Lcp5LPRZrx — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 3, 2022

Bryce Hubbart is the pitcher of the month:

Women’s Basketball is one big win away from cementing its place in the NCAA Tournament.

This weekend the Seminoles will face three top-20 ranked opponents at the TCU Horned Frog Challenge! #OneTribehttps://t.co/IXk9j1untx — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 3, 2022

Alumni:

It’s a big weekend for Jermaine Johnson and Jashaun Corbin at the NFL Combine:

I asked @ii_jermaine what his best attribute as a DE was. His answer is terrifying. Check out our entire conversation with Jermaine, and defensive prospect breakdown right here! #NFLCombine https://t.co/fqBdkyQwUE pic.twitter.com/bmchjz9Gzu — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 3, 2022

Evan Mobley is the favorite but Scottie Barnes is making a run at the rookie of the year award: