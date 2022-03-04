Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans talks newcomers, expectations

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans is a familiar name and face in Tallahassee, having coached the position group for the last three years and played for the Florida State Seminoles, winning a national title.

He spoke as part of today’s pre-spring media availability, detailing expectations for 2022 as well as some of the newcomers and familiar faces in the wide receiver room. Below are select quotes, and the full video of the interview will be posted when available.

On Keyshawn Helton

“He’s done a good job — and this hasn’t been easy for him, you bring in some other veteran guys...but we’ve been in really good communication on how to be a leader amongst everybody, you know, and not just younger guys, but teaching guys, hey this is what it means to be a Seminoles. This is how we work at Florida State.”

On new look of receiver room

“You’ve got to compete — the best guys are going to be on the football field, the guy that knows what he’s doing. We finally got across the board competition, and as a football player, it’s competitive. That’s what you want.”

On transfer Johnny Wilson

“I’ve seen his movements, and he moves really well to be that size. I want to see what he does when he puts a pass on folks. A guy of that size, you know, could go up and dominate, be a red zone threat, back-shoulder fade type of guy.”

Video, which precedes the interview portion with Tomahawk, is courtesy of Noles247