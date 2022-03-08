Football:
Football is back and Mike Norvell likes this group.
Camm McDonald sees Jordan Travis getting better in every phase.
For the second practice in a row:
#MissionTakeaway #NoleD @Azareyehthomas pic.twitter.com/NDtjK0PALA— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) March 8, 2022
Sights and Sounds from day two as the newcomers are impressing early in spring practice.
The NCAA may finally do something about targeting and fake injuries designed to slow down tempo.
Recruiting:
The Chosen One. Go Noles pic.twitter.com/A8IBw5yITk— (@C_Parson2) March 8, 2022
FSU has offered four-star 2023 athlete Eugene Wilson.
Other Sports:
Softball takes on Furman and Holy Cross in a pair of home games:
We are at home for a pair of games this Tuesday and Wednesday! #OneTribe https://t.co/V0HXrynpt4— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 7, 2022
Matthew Cleveland is the ACC Sixth Man of the Year:
‼️— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 7, 2022
Just another day in the office for Matthew Cleveland #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/0O5Y1b0C8a
It’s a Florida State thing:
In good company #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/uChGFg3N7z— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 8, 2022
Baseball takes on FGCU today at 6pm in Dick Howser.
Alumni:
Hall of Famer Leroy Butler was in town this past weekend:
I’m Blessed to be standing in the middle of two FSU DB legends in @coreyfuller4 and @leap36 ! Congrats to LeRoy Butler on recently being inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/lg6fsGLrXL— Marcus Woodson (@Coach_MWoodson) March 6, 2022
@FSUFootball @packers pic.twitter.com/G8TiqZRN7W— leroy butler (@leap36) March 5, 2022
