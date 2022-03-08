Football:

Football is back and Mike Norvell likes this group.

Camm McDonald sees Jordan Travis getting better in every phase.

For the second practice in a row:

Sights and Sounds from day two as the newcomers are impressing early in spring practice.

The NCAA may finally do something about targeting and fake injuries designed to slow down tempo.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered four-star 2023 athlete Eugene Wilson.

Other Sports:

Softball takes on Furman and Holy Cross in a pair of home games:

We are at home for a pair of games this Tuesday and Wednesday! #OneTribe https://t.co/V0HXrynpt4 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 7, 2022

Matthew Cleveland is the ACC Sixth Man of the Year:

‼️



Just another day in the office for Matthew Cleveland #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/0O5Y1b0C8a — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 7, 2022

It’s a Florida State thing:

Baseball takes on FGCU today at 6pm in Dick Howser.

Alumni:

Hall of Famer Leroy Butler was in town this past weekend: