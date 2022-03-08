 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Spring practice continues as the pads come on

Softball takes on Furman and Holy Cross

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Football-Twitter Account

Football:

Football is back and Mike Norvell likes this group.

Camm McDonald sees Jordan Travis getting better in every phase.

For the second practice in a row:

Sights and Sounds from day two as the newcomers are impressing early in spring practice.

The NCAA may finally do something about targeting and fake injuries designed to slow down tempo.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered four-star 2023 athlete Eugene Wilson.

Other Sports:

Softball takes on Furman and Holy Cross in a pair of home games:

Matthew Cleveland is the ACC Sixth Man of the Year:

It’s a Florida State thing:

Baseball takes on FGCU today at 6pm in Dick Howser.

Alumni:

Hall of Famer Leroy Butler was in town this past weekend:

