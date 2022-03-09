ACC suspends Buddy Boeheim after Wyatt Wilkes hit

The ACC has suspended Syracuse Orange basketball player Buddy Boeheim after striking Florida State Seminoles basketball player Wyatt Wilkes in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

From the release:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Syracuse men’s basketball student-athlete Buddy Boeheim as a result of a flagrant act committed during the first half of the Syracuse-Florida State game,’’ the release read. “Boeheim will miss Syracuse’s Thursday ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament game versus Duke.’’

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton harbored no frustration over the incident, chalking it up to a heat-of-the-moment mistake.

“I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is,” he said. “The game is physical. We expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another.

“I’ve lost my composure sometimes. I’ve made some mistakes.”

He apologized after the incident, issuing a statement saying:

“In the heat of today’s game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up court. It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong.’’