Football:

The intensity and focus at practice this week is exactly what Coach Norvell is looking for.

Poised to start Derrick McLendon is having a very good spring.

The CLIMB Episode 3 is available NOW



Subscribe to be notified each time a new video is posted!



: https://t.co/Z8h34UCo7u#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/a2u5je2GX3 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 31, 2022

One question for each ACC team this spring.

Recruiting:

FSU is heating up on the trail in 2023.

Four-star 2023 DE TJ Searcy was on campus yesterday.

Four-star 2023 edge rusher Joshua Mickens has been offered by Florida State.

Other Sports:

What’s next for FSU after Mark Krikorian’s resignation?

Good news for FSU’s lineup:

Tyler Martin will be available this weekend for #FSU, per Mike Martin Jr. No throwing in game yet, but he’ll DH after he had three straight full days of swinging the bat with no soreness.



With TMart DH’ing, Brett Roberts will move to 2B and Lacey at 3B to help fit the pieces. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 31, 2022

Softball hits the road for a three-game series with the Virginia Cavaliers.