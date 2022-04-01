 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU brings passion and intensity to weekend scrimmage

What’s next for FSU Soccer?

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Football-Twitter Account

Football:

The intensity and focus at practice this week is exactly what Coach Norvell is looking for.

Poised to start Derrick McLendon is having a very good spring.

One question for each ACC team this spring.

Recruiting:

FSU is heating up on the trail in 2023.

Four-star 2023 DE TJ Searcy was on campus yesterday.

Four-star DE TJ Searcy
Tommy Mire-Tomahawknation

Four-star 2023 edge rusher Joshua Mickens has been offered by Florida State.

Other Sports:

What’s next for FSU after Mark Krikorian’s resignation?

Good news for FSU’s lineup:

Softball hits the road for a three-game series with the Virginia Cavaliers.

