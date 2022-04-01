Football:
The intensity and focus at practice this week is exactly what Coach Norvell is looking for.
Poised to start Derrick McLendon is having a very good spring.
The CLIMB Episode 3 is available NOW— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 31, 2022
Subscribe to be notified each time a new video is posted!
: https://t.co/Z8h34UCo7u#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/a2u5je2GX3
One question for each ACC team this spring.
Recruiting:
FSU is heating up on the trail in 2023.
Four-star 2023 DE TJ Searcy was on campus yesterday.
Four-star 2023 edge rusher Joshua Mickens has been offered by Florida State.
Other Sports:
What’s next for FSU after Mark Krikorian’s resignation?
Good news for FSU’s lineup:
Tyler Martin will be available this weekend for #FSU, per Mike Martin Jr. No throwing in game yet, but he’ll DH after he had three straight full days of swinging the bat with no soreness.— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 31, 2022
With TMart DH’ing, Brett Roberts will move to 2B and Lacey at 3B to help fit the pieces.
Softball hits the road for a three-game series with the Virginia Cavaliers.
#FSU golfer Beatrice Wallin is T1 in the standings of the #ANWAgolf championship with play suspended in round 2 because of darkness. She will will finish her round Friday at 7:30 am.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 1, 2022
Wallin's Scorecard: https://t.co/OJwptACe5Q
ANWA Leaderboard: https://t.co/OnjIDOGWGu pic.twitter.com/OfLd66ERdu
Loading comments...