FSU basketball: Matthew Cleveland returning to Tallahassee

Huge news for Florida State Seminoles basketball, as ACC Sixth Man of the Year Matthew Cleveland is set to return for another year in Tallahassee.

Cleveland announced his decision in a social media post bearing a simple three-word message — “Job’s not finished.”

His bio, via FSU Sports Info:

The 2022 ACC Sixth Man of The Year as named by the Atlantic Coast Conference…a two-time high school All-American and one of the top recruits in Florida State history…earned All-American Second-Team honors as a senior and All-America Honorable Mention honors at Pace Academy in Atlanta in 2021…an outstanding addition to Florida State’s roster who will quickly become acclimated to the Seminoles’ system on both ends of the court…the No. 14 ranked recruit in the nation by rivals…the No. 15 overall recruit in the Top247 rankings…the No. 22 ranked recruit nationally in the class of 2021…ranked as the No. 5 shooting guard entering the college ranks for the 2021-22 season…the No. 3 overall ranked player in the state of Georgia…steadily climbed the national recruiting rankings and was a top-25 national recruit throughout his senior season…an all-around talent…has great length for a wing scorer…is a very explosive athlete with outstanding body control…a slasher who specializes in making tough shots…a special handle especially in traffic…can score from all three levels on the court…top notch rebounder as a guard who’s versatile abilities as a defender will allow him to be very successful in Florida State’s system.

AS A FRESHMAN (2022)

The 2022 ACC Sixth Man of the Year…named to the initial Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame…the ACC Freshman of the Week as named on January 3, 2020 for his double double performance against NC State (Jan. 1)…the ACC Freshman of the Week as named on February 26, 2022 for performances against Boston College (18 points and 8 rebounds) and in a win at Virginia (20 points including the buzzer-beating game-winning shot)…totaled 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes in his Florida State debut against Penn at the Donald L. Tucker Center…the Seminoles defeated the Quakers by a 105-70 margin in their season-opener (Nov. 10)…one of two Seminoles in double figures with 11 points and added six rebounds in Florida State’s game against Florida in Gainesville (Nov. 14)…scored 5 points, pulled down a career-high 7 rebounds and was credited with a team-high tying 3 assists in Florida State’s 59-54 win over Tulane at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Nov. 17)…team-high 13 points with 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal in Florida State’s 73-45 win over Loyola Marymount in the semifinals of the Jacksonville Classic at the UNF Arena (Nov. 17)…scored 10 points with 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s 81-58 win over Missouri in the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic (Nov. 22)…totaled 17 points — including his first career game-winning basket with 2.1 seconds left in overtime — to give Florida State an 81-80 victory over Boston University at the Donald L. Tucker Center…totaled 17 points (6 in the overtime period), seven rebounds, three assists, 2 steals and one blocked shot in the Seminoles’ win over the Terriers (Nov. 24)…scored 6 points with 2 blocked shots and 1 rebound in Florida State’s game against Syracuse in its ACC opener at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Dec. 4)…totaled 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s ACC road win at the PNC Arena in Raleigh against NC State…his two free throws with 4 seconds left in the game gave the Seminoles an insurmountable 83-78 win in closing out the Wolfpack (Jan. 1)…in double figure scoring with 13 points, 3 steals and two rebounds in the Seminoles’ ACC road game at Wake Forest (Jan. 4)…scored 17 points in Florida State’s 79-70 win over Louisville at the Donald L. Tucker Center…totaled 9 points and 3 rebounds in the second half of the victory (Jan. 8)…in double figures with 15 points and 4 rebounds in Florida State’s 65-64 win over Miami at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 11)…totaled 9 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in Florida State’s 76-71 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome (Jan. 15)…totaled 8 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes of playing time in Florida State’s 79-78 victory over No. 5 Duke at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee (Jan. 18)…totaled his second career double double with a career-high 21 points, a career-high tying 10 rebounds with 4 assists and 2 steals in Florida State’s 86-73 win over UNF in Tallahassee (Jan. 20)…scored 4 points with 7 rebounds and 1 assist in Florida State’s 61-60 win over Miami on the road at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables (Jan. 18)…scored 10 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists as a first time starter at home against Virginia Tech (Jan. 29)…a near double double with 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 1 blocked shot as a starter in Florida State’s game against Wake Forest in Tallahassee (Feb. 5)…in double figures with 12 points and 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 steal against Pittsburgh at Donald L. Tucker Center (Feb. 9)…in double figures with 13 points, and 2 steals as the Seminoles played in North Carolina in the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill (Feb. 12)…totaled 13 points with 1 rebounds as a starter in 30 minutes of playing time in Florida State’s 81-80 win over Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Feb. 15)…totaled a team-high 16 points with 3 assists and 2 rebounds against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium (Feb. 19)…in double figures for a sixth consecutive game and was the Seminoles’ leading scorer with 18 points and leading rebounder with 8 rebounds in Florida State’s game at Boston College (Feb. 21)…the game-winning 3-point shot with no time remaining in the game to give Florida State its 64-63 win over Virginia in Charlottesville…received a baseball pass from Harrison Prieto, spun, and hot a well defended, off-balance nothing but the bottom of the net shot from the left elbow to win the game for the Seminoles…totaled 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 blocked shot and 1 steal in the ACC road win (Feb. 26)…double figures with 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in Florida State’s 89-76 win over NC State on Senior Day at the Donald L. Tucker Center (March 5)…a team-high 13 points with 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. (March 9)…

2021-22 ACC Impact Freshman (CBS Sports)

2021-22 Julius Erving Watch List (Top Small Forward in College Basketball)

2021 FSU Academic Dean’s List (Fall)

2022 Florida State Student Athlete Advisory Committee

2022 ACC Freshman of the Week (ACC Office) (Jan. 3, 2022)

2022 ACC Freshman of the Week (ACC Office) (Feb. 26, 2022)

2022 ACC Sixth Man of The Year (ACC Office) (March 7, 2022)