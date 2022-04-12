Football:
FSU and LSU will both be fighting for respect when they meet this fall.
FSU has two NIL collective with two different player-orientated goals.
The Spring Game Review by the Triple Option is well worth the hour:
Alex Atkins is a bit of a unicorn; Richard Johnson explains why.
Former FSU HC Willie Taggart and the NCAA are being sued by a former Oregon player.
Recruiting:
Three-star TE Jayvontay Conner will be on campus today; he has not yet been offered by FSU:
I will be at Florida State Tommorow! @Coach_Norvell @ThomsenChris @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/NxeQ4Q0Ld6— Jayvontay Conner (@ConnerJayvontay) April 11, 2022
Two former Five-Star offensive lineman from Georgia have entered the portal.
Other Sports:
Congratulations to Fred Haskins:
Congratulations to @KjettrupF— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 11, 2022
He is part of @TheHaskinsAward Watch List #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/MOyROjoz6l
FSU Softball is No.4 in the rankings after VT took two of three in Tallahassee this weekend.
After losing two of three to Georgia Tech in Atlanta last weekend; FSU Baseball has now dropped seven of its last nine games. Things have to change in a hurry.
Alumni:
Patrick Williams being back makes the Bulls a dangerous in the NBA Playoffs:
A reminder Patrick Williams is 20 years old.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 11, 2022
35 points | 10-21 FG | 4 reb | 4 ast pic.twitter.com/ryp0YShZ7U
Loading comments...