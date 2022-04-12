Football:

FSU and LSU will both be fighting for respect when they meet this fall.

FSU has two NIL collective with two different player-orientated goals.

The Spring Game Review by the Triple Option is well worth the hour:

Alex Atkins is a bit of a unicorn; Richard Johnson explains why.

Former FSU HC Willie Taggart and the NCAA are being sued by a former Oregon player.

Recruiting:

Three-star TE Jayvontay Conner will be on campus today; he has not yet been offered by FSU:

Two former Five-Star offensive lineman from Georgia have entered the portal.

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Fred Haskins:

FSU Softball is No.4 in the rankings after VT took two of three in Tallahassee this weekend.

After losing two of three to Georgia Tech in Atlanta last weekend; FSU Baseball has now dropped seven of its last nine games. Things have to change in a hurry.

Alumni:

Patrick Williams being back makes the Bulls a dangerous in the NBA Playoffs: