Football:

Season 2 Episode 5 of The Climb is available:

ESPN has projected FSU to win seven games in 2022 in its latest FPI rankings.

Spring practice being over usually results in exit interviews and as such two FSU players have entered the portal.

Wide receiver Jordan Young and cornerback Hunter Washington.

Nick Saban says that NIL model is unsustainable.

Speaking of NIL; a certain recruitment has lead to a massive jump in Rising Spear donations:

785 and Rising



If you haven’t yet, join us now!



https://t.co/0oVIGSDV0q pic.twitter.com/b62re88iTW — RisingSpear (@RisingSpearNIL) April 15, 2022

Recruiting:

Five-Star offensive tackle Amarius Mims is on campus for his official visit.

2024 WR Mazeo Bennett is visiting FSU:

Florida State is in Jayvontay Conner’s Top 6:

Other Sports:

Absolutely huge win for FSU Baseball:

That's a series opening for the good guys!



WP: Messick (5-1)

HR: Toral (10), Ferrer (6) pic.twitter.com/rM7Djx54aM — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 15, 2022

Let’s Go Noles:

.@floridastate is tied for 1st after the first two rounds of the @ACCWGolf Championship with two @seminoles -- Beatrice Wallin and Alice Hodge -- tied for 6th in the individual standings. #FSU@Golfstat: https://t.co/QZv07kP9P3 pic.twitter.com/151XbTy5Uv — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 14, 2022

Sydney Sherrill is a CLASS Award finalist:

D1 Players Society member @sydneysherrilll is one of the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award!



Way to go, Sydney #D1PShttps://t.co/GMmdm9X3VC — D1 Players Society (@D1PlayerSociety) April 14, 2022

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson will be attending the NFL Draft:

The 21 players attending the draft two weeks from tonight in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/KqrM9aDIPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

Jashaun Corbin joined the Move The Ball podcast to discuss his offseason so far: