Football:
Season 2 Episode 5 of The Climb is available:
The CLIMB: Season 2, Episode 5 is now LIVE

ESPN has projected FSU to win seven games in 2022 in its latest FPI rankings.
Spring practice being over usually results in exit interviews and as such two FSU players have entered the portal.
Wide receiver Jordan Young and cornerback Hunter Washington.
Nick Saban says that NIL model is unsustainable.
Speaking of NIL; a certain recruitment has lead to a massive jump in Rising Spear donations:
785 and Rising
If you haven’t yet, join us now!

Recruiting:
Five-Star offensive tackle Amarius Mims is on campus for his official visit.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett is visiting FSU:
FSU TOMORROW
Florida State is in Jayvontay Conner’s Top 6:
Blessed by god to be in this position work is not going to stop !Final 6 schools
Other Sports:
Absolutely huge win for FSU Baseball:
That's a series opening for the good guys!
WP: Messick (5-1)
HR: Toral (10), Ferrer (6)
Let’s Go Noles:
.@floridastate is tied for 1st after the first two rounds of the @ACCWGolf Championship with two @seminoles -- Beatrice Wallin and Alice Hodge -- tied for 6th in the individual standings.
Sydney Sherrill is a CLASS Award finalist:
D1 Players Society member @sydneysherrilll is one of the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award!
Way to go, Sydney
Alumni:
Jermaine Johnson will be attending the NFL Draft:
The 21 players attending the draft two weeks from tonight in Las Vegas:
Jashaun Corbin joined the Move The Ball podcast to discuss his offseason so far:
Check out today's Move the Ball #podcast episode with @Jashaun06 where we talk about his time playing at @FSUFootball, recovering from an injury, the #NFLCombine and more.
