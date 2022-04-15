 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: ESPN projects FSU to win 7 games

Five-Star OT Amarius Mims continues his visit

By LastNoleofKrypton
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

Season 2 Episode 5 of The Climb is available:

ESPN has projected FSU to win seven games in 2022 in its latest FPI rankings.

Spring practice being over usually results in exit interviews and as such two FSU players have entered the portal.

Wide receiver Jordan Young and cornerback Hunter Washington.

Nick Saban says that NIL model is unsustainable.

Speaking of NIL; a certain recruitment has lead to a massive jump in Rising Spear donations:

Recruiting:

Five-Star offensive tackle Amarius Mims is on campus for his official visit.

2024 WR Mazeo Bennett is visiting FSU:

Florida State is in Jayvontay Conner’s Top 6:

Other Sports:

Absolutely huge win for FSU Baseball:

Let’s Go Noles:

Sydney Sherrill is a CLASS Award finalist:

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson will be attending the NFL Draft:

Jashaun Corbin joined the Move The Ball podcast to discuss his offseason so far:

