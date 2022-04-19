Other Sports:

FSU Hoops got some really good news yesterday as one of the nation’s best 3-point shooters announced that he’s transferring to Florida State.

Darren Green Jr. fills a tremendous need for the Seminoles.

Baseball is back in the top 25 polls:

#FSU baseball in the rankings:



Baseball America: #9

Perfect Game: #17

D1Baseball: Forgot FSU exists — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 18, 2022

Parker Messick has now been named ACC Pitcher of the Week three times:

That’s now 3️⃣ ACC Pitcher of the Week honors for Parker!



#9 Louisville

6️⃣.2️⃣ IP | 1️⃣4️⃣ K

0️⃣ runs | 0️⃣ walks



https://t.co/REqHoiH1np pic.twitter.com/iwmsJEulaS — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 18, 2022

We host Stetson tomorrow at 5 PM! #OneTribehttps://t.co/tunZ5rjlVS — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 18, 2022

Recruiting:

FSU will have to look elsewhere in the portal to solve its offensive tackle problem as Amarius Mims is returning to UGA.

Kylen Webb discussed his most recent trip to Florida State.

2024 WR Sacovie White also visited FSU.

Football:

How hot is Mike Norvell’s seat? Fairly warm according to CBS Sports.

Norvell doesn’t have to contend for the ACC Atlantic title to relieve some of the pressure, but a middle-tier bowl game and absence of blowout losses will eliminate potentially severe consequences.

FSU is getting help on special teams; he’s a preferred walk-on but an All-American in the return game:

The most important position battles of 2022 features a FSU opponent.

Way too early predictions have FSU falling by 4 to LSU in week 1 of the 2022 season.

Alumni:

Less than two weeks until the NFL Draft: