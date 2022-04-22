 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Another FSU defender enters the portal

FSU Softball kicks off big series vs. Clemson

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State Sports Information

Football:

LB Jadarius Green-Mcknight has entered the transfer portal.

FSU’s bread and butter the last two years has been the run game; what makes it so effective?

Clemson is not the highest ranked team on FSU’s schedule in ESPN’s ‘Way Too Early’ Top 25.

In case you missed it here’s our top ten standouts from spring practice.

Episode 6 of The Climb is available now:

Recruiting:

Per Noles247 Four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown is expected on campus today.

Four-star athlete Daniel Hill has been offered by Florida State:

Four-star DT commit Keith Sampson is ready to attempt the Big Man Camp:

An interesting stat:

Other Sports:

For the first time ever Clemson met FSU in a softball match-up and FSU won it in dramatic fashion.

The next obstacle between FSU and an ACC Tennis Championship is North Carolina:

The latest edition of ‘Sunday Golds’ is available:

Alumni:

The New York Jets have two picks in the top ten and it’s no secret that they’re targeting edge rushers with at least one of those picks.

