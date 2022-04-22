Football:
LB Jadarius Green-Mcknight has entered the transfer portal.
FSU’s bread and butter the last two years has been the run game; what makes it so effective?
Clemson is not the highest ranked team on FSU’s schedule in ESPN’s ‘Way Too Early’ Top 25.
In case you missed it here’s our top ten standouts from spring practice.
Episode 6 of The Climb is available now:
The CLIMB: Episode 6 is now posted
Recruiting:
Per Noles247 Four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown is expected on campus today.
Four-star athlete Daniel Hill has been offered by Florida State:
Four-star athlete Daniel Hill has been offered by Florida State
Four-star DT commit Keith Sampson is ready to attempt the Big Man Camp:
April 21, 2022
An interesting stat:
Since 2020, FSU has 18 gams vs P5.
In 8 of those, Jordan Travis has scrambled for 25+ yards. FSU is 4-4 (w/2 Ls by 3 pts or less) & avgs 5.7 yards/rush.
In the 10 he doesn't, FSU is 2-8 (w/7 Ls by 8+) and avgs 3.86 yards/rush.
Correlation ≠ causation, but notable.
Other Sports:
For the first time ever Clemson met FSU in a softball match-up and FSU won it in dramatic fashion.
the fight song after a dub >
The next obstacle between FSU and an ACC Tennis Championship is North Carolina:
.@floridastate defeats @NotreDame, 4-0, in the second round of the #ACCwtennis Championship. #FSU will face @UNC_wtennis on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The latest edition of ‘Sunday Golds’ is available:
Episode 55: FSU walks off No. 25 Georgia Southern, Clemson preview ft. Jordan Carrion
⚾️ Importance of win over GSU
⚾️ Interview with the hottest hitter in the ACC
⚾️ Clemson Preview
Alumni:
The New York Jets have two picks in the top ten and it’s no secret that they’re targeting edge rushers with at least one of those picks.
