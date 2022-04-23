Scottie Barnes wins NBA Rookie of The Year Award

FSU has had a number of one-and-dones enter the NBA Draft after one year in Tallahassee. From Jonathan Isaac to Patrick Williams but none of them have been as good as Scottie Barnes was for Toronto this season. That’s why he has been named the NBA’s Rookie of The Year:

Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2022

Barnes was an immediate plus level defender and passer a the NBA level averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 1.1 steals per game in his first season. The rookie of the year award came down to Scottie Barnes and USC’s Evan Mobley but the point-forward from Big Guard U took it home.

Scottie seemed to take over the race lately as had been named the NBA’s Rookie of the Month in consecutive months. (February & March)

ACC Freshman of the Year and now NBA Rookie of the Year. Barnese represents exactly what Leonard Hamilton has elevated FSU’s program to.

Congratulations Scottie!